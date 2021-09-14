Five Essential Energetic Skills to Tune Into Your Needs and Release Unwanted Negativity
Ritu Kaushal is the author of the book The Empath’s Journey which TEDx speaker Andy Mort calls “a fascinating insight into the life of a highly sensitive person.” Ritu is a Silver Medal awardee of the Rex Karamveer Chakra Awards co-presented by the United Nations in India and given to people creating social impact through their work. She blogs about sensitivity on her website Walking Through Transitions. Ritu lives in the San Francisco Bay area with her husband.www.yogajournal.com
Comments / 0