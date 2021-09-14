CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Apple's new iPad

Kokomo Perspective
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new iteration of the iPad has an A13 chip, 12 megapixel front camera, and True Tone. It starts at $329.

kokomoperspective.com

Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop today

It can be difficult to choose between a tablet and a laptop, but with the Microsoft Surface products you can have both. Portability, versatility, and power are what matters when browsing these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, student laptop deals, and laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $100 off the 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch-Screen, and $200 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen. Those are two incredibly versatile 2-in-1 laptops, for incredibly low prices.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
Fox News

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges may...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Apple's Key Product Announcements: iPhone 13 Models, New iPad, Improved iPad Mini, Apple Watch Series 7

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) made a slew of product announcements at its much-anticipated fall launch event held virtually Tuesday. The event kickstarted with CEO Tim Cook's opening remarks in an empty auditorium. The company announced four variants of the next iteration of its iPhone, named the iPhone 13; a new iPad; an upgraded iPad Mini; and the Apple Watch Series 7.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Apple's new, redesigned iPad Mini will have a 5G option starting at $649

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple is expanding its 5G adoption. After first bringing the new cellular connection to the iPhone 12 line last year and the updated M1 iPad Pro in April, the company announced on Tuesday that its redesigned iPad Mini will also have a version that connects to the latest 5G networks from wireless carriers.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A Smart HD Security Camera for Just $25

The Blink Mini is a compact but fully-featured indoor smart security camera, and it’s currently $24.99 on Amazon. This is the lowest price the camera has been this year. What makes this such a good deal is that the Blink Mini doesn’t sacrifice any major features despite its low price. The camera can record video in 1080P, and has a night vision mode, so you can see intruders clearly if your room is dark. If you see something suspicious, you can get a live view of the camera, and use the Blink Mini’s microphone and speaker to communicate to the potential...
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Apple Introduces 9th Generation iPad and New iPad Mini

Apple has announced the new ninth-generation iPad, with new features as well as a new iPad Mini with a sleek design. Both tablets also see a major jump in performance over predecessors. The latest Apple event — “California Dreaming” — was kicked off with announcements for the company’s iPad lineup...
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Apple iOS 15: News, features, and more

Every year, Apple breathes new life into the iPhone with an update to iOS, the phone’s operating system. Last year, iOS 14 brought a relatively major update, with features like home screen widgets and the App Library. Then, Apple announced iOS 15. It’s set to make just as much of an impact on our daily lives. iOS 15 has officially been released to the public. That means that it has gone through months of beta testing, and is now deemed polished enough to be ready for the public. Some features have been pushed to a later date along the way, but...
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

These $99 AirPods are the best Apple deal since Cyber Monday

Apple's AirPods are the most popular earbuds you'll find. Although they're far from being cheap, today there are multiple AirPods deals that tie last year's best Cyber Monday deals. Currently, Amazon has the AirPods on sale for $99. That's tied with last year's Cyber Monday price and their lowest price...
ELECTRONICS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Apple surprises with the presentation of a new standard iPad and an iPad Mini

San Francisco, Sep 14 (EFE News) .- Apple surprised this Tuesday with the presentation of a new standard iPad, equipped with the in-house A13 Bionic chip and a 12-megapixel front camera, and with an iPad Mini, the latest version. small tablet. The Cupertino (California) company opened with these two novelties...
TECHNOLOGY
mactrast.com

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman: Apple to Debut New Macs and iPads at Second Fall Event

Apple is expected to debut its new iPhone 13 lineup, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3 at Tuesday’s “California Streaming” event. While there have also been rumors that we might also see new iPad and Macs unveiled at the event, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman says that will actually take place at a second fall event.
TECHNOLOGY
inputmag.com

Apple's redesigned iPad mini: If iPad Air and Pro had a baby

Apple unveiled a new iPad mini at today’s California Streaming keynote. The tablet, which has largely remained unchanged in recent years, finally got a refreshed design that drops the Touch ID home button and adopts the thin-bezel design of the iPad Air and iPad Pro. It’s previously been reported that Apple would refresh the iPad mini in line with its other tablets.
TECHNOLOGY
Stuff.tv

Apple’s entry-level iPad gets a new processor and an improved selfie camera

Apple is currently hosting its annual September event, and while all the hype has predictably been focused on iPhones and the Watch, Cook and co. decided to open with an updated entry-level iPad. As per, at first glance it’s difficult to say much about the new iPad beyond “yep, it’s an iPad alright, but the 2021 slab does have a few notable features. The A13 Bionic processor is said to be 20% faster than the A12 it replaces, while the 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera supports Center Stage, which uses machine learning to keep you centred in frame when you’re on FaceTime video calls. In terms of design, the 2021 iPad doesn’t change things up. It sports a 10.2in Retina display, now with TrueTone, and sticks with the chunky bezels and home button. But while it might look old, the iPad can do a lot of the things its flashier big brothers can do. It runs iPadOS 15, and if you attach a keyboard can do a pretty good impression of a laptop. The first-gen Apple Pencil is supported too. With 2X more storage at 64GB, the latest iteration of the most popular iPad starts at £319 for the Wi-Fi only model, and £439 if you want to add Cellular.
ELECTRONICS
TechNewsWorld

New iPad Mini Stars at Apple Refresh Event

365 Threat Monitor scans all emails as they reach your users' mailboxes to detect ransomware, phishing and spam. Receive real-time phone alerts, get real-time security breach updates and instantly delete threats with just one click - for free! Learn More. The latest version of the iPad Mini was the clear...
ELECTRONICS

