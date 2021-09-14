CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Burgers You Can Get at a Fast Food Restaurant

By Colman Andrews
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G3Pd5_0bvtnMlH00 Americans are said to consume an estimated 50 billion hamburgers a year -- roughly an astonishing 156 per person. The average American is said to eat about three a week -- but for every burger-free vegan, there is presumably at least one carnivore who eats a burger every day. ( Beware of these 30 popular fast foods that are real calorie bombs .)

There probably isn’t a corner of the universe where burgers aren’t available, but they remain arguably the most famous and enduring American contribution to international gastronomy, and burger-making has developed into an art in this country. Many serious restaurants now offer a version, perhaps made with artisanal cheese and served on a house-baked bun; some chefs go crazy with the concept, adding foie gras or other pricey ingredients.

The definitive burger, though, is the fast-food version -- the kind sold in staggering quantities everywhere, every day. McDonald’s, by far the largest fast-food chain, reportedly serves 75 burgers a second worldwide. ( Here's how much a meal at McDonald’s costs around the world .)

To establish a ranking of the best fast-food burgers, 24/7 Tempo consulted reviews and compared listings on a wide range of sites, including Yelp , Mashed , Brand Eating , Time , Thrillist , Reader’s Digest , Eat This Not That , Business Insider , Ranker , Pop Sugar , The Daily Meal , the Chicago Tribune , and Taste of Home to arrive at a consensus. (Ingredients for the burgers were taken from each chain’s official website.)

The burgers that made the list vary in price, size, and accoutrements -- though lettuce, tomato, American cheese, ketchup, and mayo appear again and again. The cheapest burger on the list is the iconic (and diminutive) White Castle slider at 72 cents. The most expensive is Red Robin’s “gourmet” bacon cheeseburger at $12.32.

The No. 1 burger might surprise you -- or it might not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jGdwO_0bvtnMlH00

21. Red Robin: Bacon Cheeseburger
> Approximate price: $12.32

This upscale chain burger comes with hardwood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and a wide choice of possible cheeses -- American, cheddar, Swiss, pepper jack, provolone, or "bleu cheese crumbles."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FSXSM_0bvtnMlH00

20. Del Taco: Double Del Cheeseburger
> Approximate price: $3.39

Unlike Taco Bell, this chain (which has locations only in the South, the West, and parts of the Midwest) offers burgers as well as Mexican-ish fare. The Double Del combines two patties with tomatoes, lettuce, diced onions, American cheese, and the house burger sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DIwy4_0bvtnMlH00

19. Carl's Jr./Hardee's: BLT Ranch Angus Thickburger
> Approximate price: $5.99

At these sister chains (Carl's Jr. in the West, Hardee's in the East), this specialty burger -- slightly thicker than the usual fast-food patty -- comes with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and dill ranch dressing on a toasted potato bun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ky3W0_0bvtnMlH00

18. Jack in the Box: The Jumbo Jack
> Approximate price: $4.05

Considered this chain's flagship burger, the Jumbo Jack tops its patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, chopped onions, ketchup, and Jack in the Box's own mayo-onion sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQDg6_0bvtnMlH00

17. Smashburger: Classic Smash
> Approximate price: $5.29

American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, ketchup, and Smash Sauce (a mustardy mayo with chopped pickles) add up to a "classic" here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07uyvc_0bvtnMlH00

16. Wendy's: Dave's Double
> Approximate price: $5.39

A hefty half-pound of British beef -- in the form of two patties -- is topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mayo, and onion for this big signature burger (there's also a Dave's Triple if you're really serious about meat).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kTtf_0bvtnMlH00

15. Burger King: The Whopper
> Approximate price: $4.29

The Whopper's quarter-pound patty is piled high with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and sliced white onions and dressed with ketchup and mayo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9Nul_0bvtnMlH00

14. McDonald's: Big Mac
> Approximate price: $3.99

This emblematic double-decker combines two patties (with a slice of bun between them), along with pickles, lettuce, chopped onion, and American cheese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DtDdD_0bvtnMlH00

13. Whataburger: Original Whataburger
> Approximate price: $4.71

The signature burger at this beloved Texas-based chain (which has locations only in the South and Southwest) tops the patty with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, diced onions, and ketchup. Customization options include a brioche bun or Texas toast, pico de gallo, and various dressings at no extra charge plus a choice of five different cheeses and such additions as grilled jalapeños, avocado, and fire-roasted mushrooms for 55 cents to a buck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00vJfM_0bvtnMlH00

12. White Castle: Cheese Slider
> Approximate price: $0.72

White Castle began popularizing the mini-burgers called sliders roughly a century ago, and the classic cheese slider is still a customer favorite. It's a small patty steam-grilled over a bed of onions, then topped with American, jalapeño, or smoked cheddar cheese and served on a particularly fluffy little bun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6UTk_0bvtnMlH00

11. Steak 'n Shake: Original Double 'n Cheese Steakburger
> Approximate price: $3.88

Pile two patties, American cheese, pickles, and onions on a ketchup-dressed bun, with tomato, lettuce, mustard and/or mayo as options additions and you've got this Indianapolis-based chain's Double 'n Cheese Steakburger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZxwV1_0bvtnMlH00

10. Culver's: Double ButterBurger Cheese
> Approximate price: $4.29

Two patties, two slices of American cheese, red onion, pickles, and ketchup on a buttered, toasted bun -- that's Culver's Double ButterBurger Cheese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39L8cj_0bvtnMlH00

9. In-N-Out Burger: Double-Double
> Approximate price: $3.45

This cult-favorite California-born chain, with locations only in the West and Southwest, constructs its Double-Double with two patties, two slices of American cheese, sliced or grilled onions (your choice), lettuce, tomato, and what the company calls its "spread" -- a blend of mayo, ketchup, and sweet pickle relish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vVsRl_0bvtnMlH00

8. Five Guys: Hamburger
> Approximate price: $6.99

The standard Five Guys burger is a double patty on a toasted sesame bun with a choice of some 15 toppings -- as many as you want -- including all the usual garnishes and condiments as well as hot sauce, green peppers, grilled mushrooms, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uandc_0bvtnMlH00

7. Wendy's: Baconator
> Approximate price: $6.59

"Carnivores rejoice!" exhorts the menu in reference to this popular Wendy's option. Like Dave's Double (No. 16), it involves two patties adding up to a half-pound of British beef, in this case enhanced with six slices of applewood-smoked bacon, ketchup, and mayo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WH9io_0bvtnMlH00

6. Fuddruckers: The Original Fudds
> Approximate price: $7.39

Fuddruckers offers a DIY approach to burger-building. They supply a patty (available in four sizes from a quarter pound up to two-thirds of a pound) -- on a dome-topped house-baked bun. The burger, says the chain, is then "ready for you to pile it high at Fuddruckers free market fresh produce bar." Various cheeses and premium toppings (from a fried egg to smoked bacon) may be added at extra cost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OhEXG_0bvtnMlH00

5. Five Guys: Bacon Cheeseburger
> Approximate price: $8.69

This is basically the Five Guys hamburger (see No. 6) with the addition of two slices of American cheese and two strips of applewood-smoked bacon, plus, as with the plain burger, a choice of 15 different toppings in any combination.

4. Shake Shack: ShackBurger
> Approximate price: $5.29

The signature burger from this comparative newcomer to the burger game (it started, in something like its current form, only in 2004) involves one or two hormone- and antibiotic-free beef patties on a Martin's potato roll with lettuce, tomato, and mustardy Shack Sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YMXHz_0bvtnMlH00

3. Wendy's: Dave's Single
> Approximate price: $4.39

Curiously, reviewers seem to prefer the single-patty version of this burger to Dave's Double (see No. 16). The toppings are the same -- American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mayo, and onion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t4HMs_0bvtnMlH00

2. In-N-Out: Animal Style Burger
> Approximate price: $3.75

This California-based chain developed a reputation for having a secret menu, whereby the initiated could customize their orders in various ways. They now promote some of the possibilities on what they call their "not so secret menu" -- the star of which is undeniably the animal-style burger, a patty coated with mustard, served with lettuce and tomato, the sauce they call "spread," and optional pickles and/or grilled onions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oECyP_0bvtnMlH00

1. McDonald's: Quarter Pounder with Cheese
> Approximate price: $3.79

Less is apparently more to burger connoisseurs, who repeatedly place this McDonald's basic at or near the top of their lists. There's a slice of American cheese on either side of the quarter-pound patty, with pickles and slivered onions on top.

IN THIS ARTICLE
