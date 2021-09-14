CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Judge halts part of NY COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers

ABCNY
ABCNY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z3n8r_0bvtnHLe00

A federal judge in New York has issued a temporary restraining order that stops the state from enforcing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate if a health care worker claims a religious exemption.

The decision is a win - at least temporarily - for a group of doctors, nurses and other medical professionals who challenged a state regulation mandating the COVID-19 vaccination of health care workers with no exemption for religious beliefs that compel the refusal of such vaccination.

The lawsuit accused former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of running a "nearly 18-month-long medical dictatorship" and is laden with grievances about pandemic policies both in New York and outside the state.

RELATED | NYC schools report 83 COVID cases as teachers protest vaccine mandate

Thirty-three cases have been reported among students and 50 among teachers.

"The same front line health care workers hailed as heroes by the media for treating COVID patients before vaccines were available, including the Plaintiffs herein, are now vilified by the same media as pariahs who must be excluded from society until they are vaccinated against their will," the lawsuit said.

The plaintiffs asserted the state's vaccine mandate resulted from "an atmosphere of fear and irrationality" and insisted the vaccines "violate their religiously beliefs, are clearly not as effective as promised, and have known and increasing evident risks of severe and even life-threatening side effects."

The judge's order that temporarily blocks enforcement instructed the state to respond by next week.

RELATED | Broadway's back: 'Hamilton,' 'Lion King' among blockbuster musicals reopening today

The highest grossing Broadway musical of all time returns to the stage Tuesday night, along with other blockbuster hits as well.

Oral argument is scheduled in Utica federal court for September 28, one day after the health worker vaccine mandate was to have taken effect.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Comments / 71

Olivia Thomas
6d ago

And if we all stood together against those butt buddies the homosexuals we wouldn't be dealing with this sick shittt NOW!!! The government needs us more then we need them when it comes to making laws. And if we all stood together as one THEY"RE FUKED

Reply
5
nicki himmel
6d ago

Let's get something straight I don't want to have a nurse or doctor who hasn't had the shot treat me. It may be their right not to be vaccined and its my right not to have anything to do with them.

Reply(52)
10
jake foreman
5d ago

Right so healthcare workers have an ultimatum yet congress does not have mandate?

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
City
Hamilton, NY
City
Utica, NY
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Health Care Worker#Covid#Broadway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABCNY

Gov. Phil Murphy promises expansion to universal pre-K in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey will institute universal pre-kindergarten across the state for all 3- and 4-year-olds, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday. Murphy, a Democrat running for reelection this year, has increased state funding for pre-K since he took office in 2018 by 35%, but the pledge Thursday will expand the availability of early childhood education.
EDUCATION
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy