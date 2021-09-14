CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals offensive snap counts from their week one win over the Tennessee Titans

By Seth Cox
Revenge of the Birds
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD.J.Humprhies - 69 snaps (100%) Rodney Hudson - 69 snaps (100%) The only three players to be in on every offensive snap. DeAndre Hopkins - 61 (88%) Pugh must have been banged up for a couple of players, but the interesting one is Josh Jones. Despite playing right guard, he was not in for all the snaps, but he was in for a large portion. Green’s snaps are surprising because he was quiet, but that play where he stepped out of bounds on the catch was a miscue on his part that took what would have been a three reception 45ish yard day to a two catch 25 yards day.

