Apple’s revamped iPad mini is a mini iPad Air

By Craig Grannell Follow @craiggrannell
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis time yesterday, the iPad mini was a dinky take on the standard iPad. Yawn. But Apple’s 2021 revamp rethinks the device as an iPad Air mini-me. The new iPad mini (from £479, available 24 September) gets a price-hike, but then you get a lot for the extra eighty quid. There’s a blazing fast A15 chip that obliterates the competition. The new enclosure minimises bezels and eradicates the Home button. Touch ID heads to the power button and the enlarged 8.3in Liquid Retina display makes everything look fantastic with 500 nits brightness, True Tone and wide colour. You also get a USB-C connector for plugging the tiny tablet into high-end kit, stereo audio in landscape, and improved cameras that boost your snaps and support Centre Stage when on video calls. Add in 5G and 2nd-gen Apple Pencil support and you’ve a pro-grade iPad in a miniature package.

