Update: Two Spring Valley Men Indicted on Charges Against Minors

The Bureau County Grand Jury has returned a number of indictments, and a couple of the most serious cases come from Spring Valley. Hugo Heredia, 56, of Spring Valley, was indicted on two counts of the Class-X felony offense of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child. He also is facing five Counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, which is a Class-2 felony. The charges involve seven different children under the age of 13. The two predatory criminal sexual assault charges accuse Heredia of placing his hand on each victim’s genitalia. In the five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, the defendant is accused of touching the breasts of four of the victims and the buttocks of another victim. Heredia is in the Bureau County Jail, needing $75,000 to bond out.