NFL

Empire State Building to Light Up for Jets Home Opener

newyorkjets.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recognition of the highly anticipated return of fans to MetLife Stadium, the New York Jets and the Empire State Building are partnering up to celebrate the Jets home opener with a tower lighting. Jets fans from in and around New York City can look up into the sky to see the world-famous building lit green on Saturday, September 18th. Fans can also view a live stream of the building online at https://www.esbnyc.com/about/live-cam.

