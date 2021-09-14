CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Anatomy of a Goal: Gonzalo Higuain punishes the Crew

By Massive Report
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Anatomy of a Goal, where each week we dissect one goal (or near goal) from the previous Columbus Crew match. For match 24 of the 2021 MLS Season, we take a look at Gonzalo Higuain’s 16th-minute goal against the Crew that gave Inter Miami a lead they would not relinquish.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Gonzalo Higuain scores in 1-0 win over Columbus, Inter Miami climbs toward MLS playoffs

Gonzalo Higuain’s three-year-old daughter Alma predicted before Inter Miami’s Saturday night home game against the Columbus Crew that Miami would win, and he would score a goal. “Children don’t lie,” said a smiling Higuain, who scored the lone goal as Miami continued its late-season surge with a 1-0 home win...
MLS
ESPN

Gonzalo Higuain, Inter Miami hold off fading Columbus Crew

Gonzalo Higuain's first-half goal was the difference when Inter Miami CF continued to climb up the standings with a 1-0 victory over the fading Columbus Crew in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Saturday. Higuain poached his ninth goal for Miami (8-9-5, 29 points) in the 16th minute. The Herons improved to...
MLS
chatsports.com

Messi to Inter Miami? Higuain admits 'club wants it' as MLS move for PSG superstar is mooted

A former international colleague of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner concedes his fellow Argentine could follow in his footsteps. Lionel Messi could end up making a move to Inter Miami, says Gonzalo Higuain, with a current Argentine star in Florida admitting that David Beckham's ambitious MLS franchise want to sign the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anatomy#Inter Miami#Columbus Crew
Daily Mail

Gonzalo Higuain reveals David Beckham-owned Inter Miami want to sign Lionel Messi... but admits he could leave the MLS side before his Argentine compatriot's PSG deal ends in 2023

Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain claims the MLS club are interested in signing Lionel Messi one day. Messi ended his 21-year association with Barcelona this summer and signed a contract with Paris Saint-Germain until the end of June 2023. Asked about the chances of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner joining...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Jimmy Greaves remembered by Spurs and Chelsea, two clubs elevated by his magical goalscoring touch

All four corners of the Tottenham Hotspur stadium were united before the match and a half-time. By the end, only one corner had reason to cheer, as Chelsea triumphed 3-0 against Tottenham Hotspur in an encounter diluted from its usual fury by the news of Jimmy Greaves’ passing in the early hours of Sunday morning.Those lucky enough to have witnessed Greaves speak of sharp movements and efficient finishes, two aspects of forward-play that his peers and countless others since have struggled to master. Both of which seemed to come naturally to him. His most profound work came in a Spurs...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Don’t punish the players – Green

Premier League players who didn’t travel for international duty in red-listed countries should not be punished, says former England goalkeeper Rob Green. Players who didn't join up with their national sides after being called up by Brazil, Mexico, Paraguay and Chile have been banned for five days under Fifa regulations, meaning they will miss this weekend’s Premier League matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
atlutd.com

Gonzalo Pineda Named MLS Coach of the Week

Three is the magic number for Atlanta United this week. First, the club scored three goals against rival Orlando on Friday. Then, it gained three valuable points in a tight Eastern Conference race with the shutout victory. And on Monday, three members of the club were given league honors. Gonzalo...
MLS
chatsports.com

Gonzalo Pineda: “I Think We Are Going to Look More Dangerous”

The Five Stripes just brought all of the uncles to show Orlando City a good time, and dad-Josef couldn’t be any prouder. There is so much to unpack here, but I can say without a doubt this is the best Atlanta United has looked in a very long time. Gonzalo Pineda facilitated a clinic against Orlando, who looked completely lost for 90-plus minutes. This match really felt like classic Atlanta, mixed with a dangerous new look. Gonzo worked the whole 90 looking like the Godfather, Luiz Araujo sent like two Orlando players to another dimension (one is still sliding down I-75) and came EVEN CLOSER to his first goal, Matheus Rossetto had a near-perfect game, Barco turned into Lionel Messi, and George Campbell drilled a perfect header off a Mando Moreno cross.
ORLANDO, FL
buffalonynews.net

Red Bulls rally past Crew with 88th-minute goal

Late substitute Miguel Berry scored the winner in the 88th minute as the host Columbus Crew rallied to defeat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Tuesday. The Crew (8-11-6, 30 points) won for just the second time in 10 games. New York (6-11-5, 23 points) has a win, six...
MLS
Columbus Dispatch

Led by Miguel Berry, Columbus Crew get two-second half goals for win over NY Red Bulls

Forward Miguel Berry continued to deliver and injected some life into the Crew’s playoff hopes — again. After trailing since the 25th minute and struggling to create chances in the run of play for most of the night, the Crew scored two second-half goals, led by substitutes Alex Matan and Berry, and won 2-1 in what felt like a must-win for the reigning MLS Cup champions, who entered the night four points below the final playoff spot.
MLS
chatsports.com

Anatomy of a Goal: Berry brings the late game heroics again

Welcome to the Anatomy of a Goal, where each week we dissect one goal (or near goal) from the previous Columbus Crew match. For match 25 of the 2021 MLS Season, we take a look at Miguel Berry’s 88th minute goal against the New York Red Bulls that gave the Crew a 2-1, come-from-behind, win.
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Gonzalo Pineda invites Atlanta United supporters’ group members to view training

Atlanta United is set to open its Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground to selected fans representing various supporters groups to watch a team training session on Tuesday, Sept. 21, according to a team press release. This is the first time in the club’s history that fans registered with the club’s official supporters sections will have the chance to watch the Five Stripes train.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy