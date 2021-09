It’s never really fun when things go missing. Whether you’re a “where’s my keys?” type of person or “where’s my phone?” type, finding misplaced items can be irritating and time-consuming. It always feels like we’re fighting a losing battle. And yet, many of us keep misplacing important stuff over and over. This is where Bluetooth trackers like AirTags and Tile come in handy. Samsung has its own lineup of Bluetooth trackers called Galaxy SmartTag, which rely on the company’s SmartThings Find service to help locate devices that have SmartTag attached. Now, Samsung has announced a new ability for SmarThings Find that will soon allow users to receive a helping hand from their friends and family to locate lost and misplaced items.

