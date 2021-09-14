Best Places to Stay in Belgrade, Montana

Belgrade, Montana, is home to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, the busiest airport in Montana and the closest town to rest your head when flying in and out. But Belgrade is more than just convenient. Tucked away in this little Montana town, you'll find great restaurants, easy access to both Bozeman and Big Sky, and some great lodging options. From national brands to local favorites, hotels in Belgrade are an excellent option for a relaxed stay outside Bozeman's buzz.