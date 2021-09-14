Saquon Barkley (knee) limited again for Giants
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (knee) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough. Barkley was also listed as a limited participant on Monday as the Giants prepare for a Thursday night matchup with the Washington Football Team. Barkley rushed 10 times for 26 yards and logged a 47% offensive snap share in the Giants' Week 1 loss to the Denver Broncos. His workload figures to get a little bigger on Thursday and as the year progresses.www.numberfire.com
