Assume that I configure a virtual interface address on Switch-01a as the das.isolationaddress0 and another virtual interface address on Switch-01b as das.isolationaddress1. No Datastore heartbeat is configured. Since my ESXi hosts are redundant connected to all uplink switches, there would be no benefit in defining there das.isolationaddresses even if I would configure on virtual interface address per switch. If Switch-01a fails than the das.isolationaddress0 would be unavailable but the HA heartbeat on all affected hosts would not fail since all hosts are reachable over Switch-02a. So what is the benefit of the HA isolation addresses in this case?

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO