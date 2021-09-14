LVD North America launches INNOV8 program and LVD Innovation Tour

PTA stands for ‘percutaneous transluminal angioplasty’. The PTA balloon catheter has an inflatable ‘balloon’ at its tip, which is generally used during a minimally invasive catheterization procedure. This procedure is used to enlarge the narrowed vessel opening. The deflated balloon is positioned at the narrowed space and inflated for the short period of time and deflated again to be removed. PTA balloons come in various sizes, lengths, and shapes, depending on the anatomy they are intended to treat. PTA balloon catheters can be used in two ways for the treatment of peripheral vascular lesions. One way is to expand the lumen of an obstructed blood vessel. This method is referred to as the ‘plain-old balloon angioplasty’ (POBA). The second use is for expanding stents for the treatment of vascular blockages.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO