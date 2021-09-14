CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LVD North America launches INNOV8 program and LVD Innovation Tour

thefabricator.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLVD North America, Akron, N.Y., has announced its INNOV8 program to help fabricators discover new sheet metalworking products and technology. It provides in-person and virtual avenues that allow fabricators to see equipment demonstrations, learn from product experts, and discuss applications in ways that best suit the individual. Fabricators choose how, when, and to what level of detail they want to learn about fabrication technology.

