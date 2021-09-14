CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health Officials Say Covid Numbers Are Trending Down; Warn That Younger People Are Dying From The Virus

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the Labor Day holiday, NBC Palm Springs spoke to Eisenhower Health Hospital and they were concerned about a steady increase in positive patients and deaths. “They were 35 to 60 years old, some of them, and that was a little nerve-racking so since last Wednesday we’ve had ten patients pass all of which were unvaccinated,” explained Euthym Kontaxis, Medical Director of Eisenhower Health Tennity Emergency Department.

