Dying Light 2 Delayed Once Again
Techland announced that the release of Dying Light 2 has been postponed. We will be able to play the title only at the beginning of the next year. Dying Light 2 delayed once again. Techland announced that the title's release will take place on February 4, 2022, instead of December 7, as originally planned. The reason for this decision was given as the desire to refine the production and offer players the best possible product. At the same time, it was announced that the press and content creators will get access to the current version of the title in October.www.gamepressure.com
