Video Games

Dying Light 2 Delayed Once Again

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 8 days ago

Techland announced that the release of Dying Light 2 has been postponed. We will be able to play the title only at the beginning of the next year. Dying Light 2 delayed once again. Techland announced that the title's release will take place on February 4, 2022, instead of December 7, as originally planned. The reason for this decision was given as the desire to refine the production and offer players the best possible product. At the same time, it was announced that the press and content creators will get access to the current version of the title in October.

TheSixthAxis

Dying Light 2 Stay Human delayed until February

Dying Light 2 Stay Human has been delayed and will no longer launch on December 7th. The game will now be landing on digital and physical stores on February 4th, 2022. This the second time the release date has moved, in January 2020 Techland announced that the game would be delayed out of its early 2020 window to allow additional development time,
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is delayed and new date confirmed in early 2022

There were barely three months left for the arrival of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, but the wait will be somewhat longer, because the title will not be ready on the scheduled date. This was announced by Techland in a statement published on Twitter, where they have confirmed that they will not finally edit the game on December 7. The developer has reported that the video game will miss the Christmas campaign and will finally be marketed the next February 4, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Dying Light 2 Delay Sends Release Date to February 2022

Techland has announced that Dying Light 2 Stay Human has been delayed and will now launch for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S with a new release date of February 4, 2022. The studio explained the reasoning for the delay in a statement on Twitter. Long story short, Techland says that Dying Light 2 Stay Human is "nearing the finish line" but will need more time in the oven so the team can provide a more polished and optimized experience. The open-world choice-based parkour zombie sequel was previously set to launch December 7.
VIDEO GAMES
#Dying Light 2#Techland
International Business Times

'Dying Light 2' Devs Delay Game Release For Quality Assurance

Unfortunately for zombie fans, Techland's "Dying Light 2" has been delayed to next year to give the developers more time to polish the game before its debut. The game was originally slated for a Dec. 7 release, but according to Kotaku, Techland moved the release date to Feb. 4, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
