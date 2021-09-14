Dying Light 2 Delayed Once Again

Windows 10 flickering screen Fix is a mod for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3: Raven Shield, created by Boris Vorontsov. Description and additiona info (by TheUnbeholden):. It uses a ProxyLibrary so when you put the files in your Rvs System folder rather than goto DX12 on your WIndows 10 machine it goes off to pick up a DX9 dll file and lets you the play the game as normal. So yes DX12 on W10 is the cause of the problem !!. If you're getting a "general protection fault" crash then right click on the RavenShield.exe goto properties and compatibility, run in compatibility mode for Windows XP SP2 or SP3. Download the below zip file, just drop the d3d8.dll and enbconvertor config file into the RvS System folder, start the game and job done !. There does seem to be a bit of jerky graphics now and again but its more playable than it is in window mode !

