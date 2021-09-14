CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, WI

Steven L. Hale

wwisradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven L. Hale, 61, of Independence, WI passed away peacefully on September 11, 2021 after battling cancer. Steve was born May 20, 1960 to Beryle and Yvonne (Long) Hale in Black River Falls. He graduated from Melrose-Mindoro High School in 1979 and soon after joined the Army National Guard where he served for 16 years. He married Brenda Kast in 1988 and they had four children, Jordan, Christopher, Shanna and Cheyenne. They later divorced. In 2002 Steve married Cindy Miller and together had one son, Peyton. Steve worked for Webster Industries in Bangor and also for Ashley Furniture for 20 years. Steve’s favorite hobby was doing mechanical work in his dad’s salvage yard. He also loved to listen to country music.

wwisradio.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
