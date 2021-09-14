Harriet I. Leis, 95, of Cashton, WI, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby, WI, surrounded by her loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 17, 2021, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton, WI. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will follow in the Saints Peter and Paul, Pine Hollow Cemetery, rural Cashton. Family and friends are invited for visitation Thursday, September 16, 2021, beginning with a wake service at 4:00 p.m. and visitation will continue until 7:00 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation will also be held Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.