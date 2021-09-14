CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cashton, WI

Harriet I. Leis

wwisradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarriet I. Leis, 95, of Cashton, WI, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby, WI, surrounded by her loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 17, 2021, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton, WI. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will follow in the Saints Peter and Paul, Pine Hollow Cemetery, rural Cashton. Family and friends are invited for visitation Thursday, September 16, 2021, beginning with a wake service at 4:00 p.m. and visitation will continue until 7:00 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation will also be held Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

wwisradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
CNN

Why many thousands of Haitians converged on the US-Mexico border

(CNN) — Thousands of Haitian migrants have appeared at the US-Mexico border seeking to cross the Rio Grande and find refuge in the US. Conservative lawmakers are accusing the Biden administration of failing to head off another crisis at the border and the distressing images of the massive migrant camp in Del Rio, Texas, backs up that idea. At the same time, human rights activists are condemning images of US border agents, mounted on horseback, trying to head off migrants almost as if they're herding cattle.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cashton, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Westby, WI
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peter And Paul#Norseland Nursing Home

Comments / 0

Community Policy