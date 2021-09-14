CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Driver Will Return as Live-action Show

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft has revealed a plan to adapt the Driver series to TV screens. It is to take the form of a live-action series, exclusive to the streaming platform Binge. Ubisoft announced the start of work on a new project set in the Driver universe. Unfortunately, it's not another installment of this respectable series of action racing games. Instead, the French publisher intends to serve fans... a live-action series. The production will tell the story of an FBI agent (and former race driver) John Tanner, the franchise's main protagonist, trying to break up a criminal syndicate from the inside.

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

Related
Anime News Network

Live-Action Oshaie Sommelier Oshako Show Gets 2nd Season

TV Tokyo announced on Tuesday that the live-action series adaptation of Kappy's Oshaie Sommelier Oshako (Oshako, Sommelier of Fancy Homes) manga will get a second season. Oshaie Sommelier Oshako! 2 will premiere on TV Tokyo and affiliated networks on October 8. TV Tokyo also announced that the series has cast...
COMICS
Carscoops

Ubisoft Partners With Streaming Channel Binge To Make Live Action “Driver” Series

Anyone who remembers the game series “Driver” will be excited to discover that the studio behind it, Ubisoft, has announced a live-action TV series based on the games. According to Deadline, the series will be published by Binge, a new streaming service that focuses on gamers (and is not related to the Australian streaming service of the same name).
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

A She-Ra Live-Action Show Is In Development for Amazon Prime

A new, standalone She-Ra live-action series is in development for Amazon Prime. Variety reports that the project is in its very early stages, and the writing team has not yet been decided. However, Dreamworks Animation is on board as an executive producer, after being involved in Netflix's series, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, which ran for five seasons.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Clancy
GeekTyrant

Ubisoft's Popular Video Game DRIVER is Getting a Live-Action Series

Ubisoft and the new streaming service Binge, which I haven’t heard of until now, are teaming up to produce a live-action series based on the popular video game franchise Driver. The original 1999 PlayStation Driver game centered on “undercover agent and ex-race car driver, John Tanner, whose mission is to...
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Anthony Mackie to star in live-action Twisted Metal show

Deadline reported today that actor Anthony Mackie will play the lead role in a live-action Twisted Metal TV show. He is set to portray John Doe in the production, who is described as a man searching for community. As reported by Deadline, Sony Television and PlayStation Productions is developing the...
TV SERIES
gamepressure.com

Gamedec Review: Cyberpunk Private Eye

Imagine a future where people are so dependent on virtual worlds that most of their lives – crimes included – takes place inside them. Hire a game detective to solve the case. The review is based on the PC version. Dark, gritty, with the familiar hues of cyberpunk everywhere you...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Elex 2 in New Cinematic Trailer

A new trailer for Elex 2 was shown during today's THQ presentation, introducing the game's story. Straight from THQ's 10th-anniversary presentation - new trailer of Elex 2. Unfortunately, the trailer was entirely pre-rendered and doesn't include any gameplay footage. Still, it should be a treat for fans, because it brings closer the threats we'll have to deal with, as well as the characters and factions we'll have to ally with in the game. Unfortunately, no release date was given.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Assassin#Driver#French#Binge Com#Film Television#Vr#Red Storm
gamepressure.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite - GoW style camera v.1.2 - Game mod - Download

GoW style camera is a mod for Aliens: Fireteam Elite, created by deadjack. Closer and higher camera, player charecter moved left a little. In this archive you will find multiple folders for various FOVs, from 80 to 120. Pick only one .pak file to copy. Last update: Thursday, September 16,...
VIDEO GAMES
freightwaves.com

Showing true driver appreciation — Cyberly

It’s Truck Driver Appreciation Week and that means you’ve likely seen several posts on your social media feeds “thanking a trucker.” But what are some things you can do beyond a social media post? On this episode of Cyberly, Blythe Brumleve is breaking down some campaigns being run by some of the bigger companies and sharing what truckers have said they want during this week and year-round.
CARS
gamepressure.com

Players Fear Censorship in GTA 5 Remaster

A discussion has erupted on Reddit about possible censorship in the revamped version of GTA V, which is headed for next-gen consoles. The reason for the outrage is the new trailer. The GTA series, and especially its fifth installment, does not need to be introduced to anyone. As we know,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

WoW Turned Woman Into Fruit; Weird Censorship in Patch 9.1.5

Patch 9.1.5 for World of Warcraft is expected to bring quite a few changes. These apparently include an unusual example of censorship in the form of modifications to two paintings from the base game. World of Warcraft has been going through some rough times, mostly due to the controversies surrounding...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
gamepressure.com

Tales of Arise is a Hit and the Fastest-selling Game in the Series

Tales of Arise needed only a few days to sell one million copies. This makes the game the fastest-selling title in the series. Tales of Arise continues to impress with its achievements. The game's publisher - Bandai Namco Entertainment - has just boasted that the game has already found more than a million buyers.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Let's Watch THQ Nordic Conference [SUMMARY]

At noo PT THQ Nordic's presentation will start. We can expect, among others, the announcement of six new games and a gameplay from the RPG Elex 2. THQ Nordic's presentation has come to an end. Below you can find the most important news and the recording of the broadcast. Jagged...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Full game - Download

Friday Night Funkin' is an open-sourcer hythm gameb yCameron "Ninjamuffin99" Taylor, David "PhantomArcade" Brown, Isaac "kawaisprite" Garcia and evilsk8. It’s fully free, but please consider supporting it’s authors through Itch.io. Games’ description:. Uh oh! Your tryin to kiss ur hot girlfriend, but her MEAN and EVIL dad is trying to...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

10 Ambitious Games That Were Boring!

Some games can be called masterpieces, others – complete flops. Most of them are more or less solid propositions occupying mediocre territory. Here, we look at games that go both ways – are at the same time ambitious, but boring. The definition of boredom varies depending on the tastes of...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Deathloop PC Got First Update; No Performance Improvements This Time

The first patch for Deathloop PC has been released, but the update only fixes minor bugs. Deathloop has charmed reviewers the world over, but players aren't quite as enthusiastic - especially those planning to play on PC. It turned out that the title has many performance issues, so even users with good hardware can not fully enjoy the new position from Arkane Studios. On September 16, 2021 the developers released the first update for the PC version, which fixes a bug related to achievements. Unfortunately, we will still have to wait for a patch that improves performance.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy