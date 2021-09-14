Driver Will Return as Live-action Show

Ubisoft has revealed a plan to adapt the Driver series to TV screens. It is to take the form of a live-action series, exclusive to the streaming platform Binge. Ubisoft announced the start of work on a new project set in the Driver universe. Unfortunately, it's not another installment of this respectable series of action racing games. Instead, the French publisher intends to serve fans... a live-action series. The production will tell the story of an FBI agent (and former race driver) John Tanner, the franchise's main protagonist, trying to break up a criminal syndicate from the inside.