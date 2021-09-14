Maryland Zoo Set To Begin Vaccinating Some Animals Against COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Trucks for Tots is scheduled to return this October at the Maryland Zoo and this year all vehicles will be electric. “While it is important to teach our visitors about animals and their habitats, we also want to share our commitment to sustainable living,” stated Kirby Fowler, president & CEO of The Maryland Zoo. “We are really happy to continue our partnership with BGE to showcase these special trucks to everyone.” Trucks for Tots is scheduled for Oct. 10. and will feature all-electric cars courtesy of BGE who recently installed three-vehicle chargers in front of the zoo. Trucks for Tots will be on display from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. All ages are welcome. “The Maryland Zoo is a staple for so many families and Chase is proud to be able to bring Trucks for Tots to the community in a safe, family friendly environment,” said Elana Thornton, a member of the Maryland Zoological Society Board of Trustees and Chase Maryland Market Director. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 10. for general admission into the park, however, Trucks for Tots is a free event. For more info, click here.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO