Maryland State

Maryland Zoo Set To Begin Vaccinating Some Animals Against COVID-19

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — Over the next few months, the Maryland Zoo will vaccinate specific species of animals that may be susceptible to COVID-19. The animal health company Zoetis developed a vaccine specifically for animals and is donating more than 11,000 doses to immunize 100 mammalian species living at 70 zoos across the country, the zoo said on Tuesday.

baltimore.cbslocal.com

Wbaltv.com

Maryland hospital postponing some surgeries amid COVID-19 spike

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel Medical Center has started putting off some non-emergency, elective surgeries until COVID-19 admissions start to decline. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. COVID-19 patients are currently occupying about 10% of all the hospital beds at AAMC, and...
MARYLAND STATE
Pantagraph

You know who’s getting the COVID vaccine? Animals at this Illinois zoo

If you’re one of those who have been putting off getting the COVID-19 vaccine, guess what, you’re now behind some of the animals at Brookfield Zoo. According to an announcement Tuesday from the Chicago Zoological Society, which manages the west suburban zoo, veterinarians have begun administering a COVID-19 vaccine to a number of the zoo’s furry creatures.
ILLINOIS STATE
candgnews.com

Zoo vaccinates high-risk species for COVID-19

ROYAL OAK — The Detroit Zoological Society has started vaccinating zoo animals believed to be most susceptible to COVID-19 with a special vaccine developed exclusively for animals. The vaccine, developed by veterinary pharmaceutical company Zoetis, has been authorized on a case-by-case basis by the United States Department of Agriculture. Scott...
DETROIT, MI
MyStateline.com

Brookfield Zoo giving its animals COVID-19 vaccine

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — COVID-19 vaccines are now being given at Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo, but they’re not for the visitors. Among those who will get the shots are primates, big cats, and bears. Just like with the human vaccine, animals will receive two doses, three weeks apart. Each vaccinated animal...
CHICAGO, IL
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to give specialized COVID-19 vaccine to animals

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo plans to start giving the COVID-19 vaccine to some of its animals soon. A spokesperson confirmed Thursday that the zoo is scheduled to receive its first shipment of specialized COVID vaccines for animals in the coming weeks. The zoo plans to administer it...
CLEVELAND, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Coronavirus: Animals at Chicago-area zoo receiving vaccines

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — A captive audience has been receiving vaccines at a Chicago-area zoo. Veterinarians have begun administering COVID-19 vaccines to animals at the Brookfield Zoo, according to an announcement Tuesday from the Chicago Zoological Society. The vaccine, made by Michigan-based animal health company Zoetis, has been authorized by the...
BROOKFIELD, IL
WCIA

Doctor weighs in on vaccinating animals for Covid-19

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Some zoos across the Midwest are planning to vaccinate their animals against the coronavirus, but Scovill Zoo in Decatur won’t be. U of I’s College of Veterinary Medicine said their Wildlife Center is also not vaccinating animals. They say they don’t have enough information to start doing it. At this point, the coronavirus vaccine for animals is scarce.
DECATUR, IL
WTOP

Maryland launches $3M COVID-19 vaccine canvassing program

The Maryland Department of Health is planning on distributing $3 million in funds to community organizations to spread information and awareness to areas of the state that have lagging vaccination rates. Gov. Larry Hogan announced the program — known as the Community COVID-19 Vaccination Project — at a briefing on...
MARYLAND STATE
kjrh.com

Veterinarians focus on vaccinating zoo animals to prevent COVID-19 infections

BROOKFIELD, IL — The reported infection of animals with COVID-19 has been documented around the world. Most have been infected after contact with their human owners or caretakers. Veterinarians say part of the fight against the coronavirus includes vaccinating zoo animals to prevent what’s known as spillover infections. Scientists say...
BROOKFIELD, IL
PennLive.com

Experimental COVID-19 vaccine administered to animals at the Philadelphia Zoo

The Philadelphia Zoo began vaccinating its animals against COVID-19, starting this week with a female ring-tailed lemur named Charlie, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Four other ring-tailed lemurs, four western lowland gorillas and a Sumatran orangutan were also among the first group of 10 animals to get the experimental shot. The zoo plans to vaccinate 113 animals in the coming weeks, using a two-dose experimental vaccine provided by Zoetis, a former subsidiary of Pfizer headquartered in New Jersey, the Inquirer reported. The company develops drugs for animals.
PETS
rochesterfirst.com

Nine animals test positive for COVID-19 at Smithsonian’s National Zoo

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The Smithsonian National Zoo reported six African lions, two Amur tigers and a Sumatran tiger tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The zoo says animal keepers noticed a decrease in appetite, sneezing, lethargy and coughing in several lions and tigers last week. It tested fecal samples, which showed presumptive positive test results. It’s been noted that the final results will come within the next few days.
PETS
hngnews.com

Zoo to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic on September 18

On Saturday, Sept. 18 the Henry Vilas Zoo will host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on zoo grounds as part of their International Red Panda Day celebration. The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and will be available to anyone over the age of 12. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered.
DANE COUNTY, WI
KCCI.com

COVID-19 inoculations begin for Blank Park Zoo animals

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Blank Park Zoo is ready to begin inoculating high-risk animals against COVID-19. So far, the animals at the Blank Park Zoo have remained COVID-19-free, and the zoo wants it to stay that way. “Animals are susceptible to COVID like humans,” said Zoo spokesperson Ryan Bickel.
DES MOINES, IA
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 974 New Cases Reported, Positivity Increasing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 974 new COVID-19 cases and 46 new deaths, according to state health department data released Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s count of new deaths reflects Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s count. The state did new deaths since Saturday because of maintenance on the Vital Statistics Administration’s Electronic Death Registration System. The percentage of people testing positive increased slightly by .09% to 4.44%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

‘Trucks For Tots’ Set To Return This Fall At Maryland Zoo

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Trucks for Tots is scheduled to return this October at the Maryland Zoo and this year all vehicles will be electric. “While it is important to teach our visitors about animals and their habitats, we also want to share our commitment to sustainable living,” stated Kirby Fowler, president & CEO of The Maryland Zoo. “We are really happy to continue our partnership with BGE to showcase these special trucks to everyone.” Trucks for Tots is scheduled for Oct. 10. and will feature all-electric cars courtesy of BGE who recently installed three-vehicle chargers in front of the zoo. Trucks for Tots will be on display from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. All ages are welcome. “The Maryland Zoo is a staple for so many families and Chase is proud to be able to bring Trucks for Tots to the community in a safe, family friendly environment,” said Elana Thornton, a member of the Maryland Zoological Society Board of Trustees and Chase Maryland Market Director. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 10. for general admission into the park, however, Trucks for Tots is a free event. For more info, click here.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Community Vaccination Site At MOA To Expand Hours, Capacity

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A community COVID-19 vaccination site at the Mall of America will expand its hours and capacity starting Wednesday. Gov. Tim Walz’s office announced the site will be able to administer 500 doses a day, and will be open Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., as well as 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. That’s an increase of 350 doses per day and 10 hours per week. The site administers the Pfizer vaccine, for free, to all eligible individuals 12 and older. The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the state’s total COVID-19 case count...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pet Owners Face Long Waits, Veterinarians Deal With Burnout As Pandemic Impact Hits ER Vet Offices

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Throughout the pandemic, staffing shortages have been a common thing, particularly in the restaurant industry. People may not realize the veterinary field is also experiencing something similar, creating long wait times for pet owners and pushing vets to the point of burnout. Jennifer Fraser’s new puppy, Simba, was sick with a urinary tract infection when we met her inside Rainbow Veterinary Hospital in Darlington, Beaver County. She said she called multiple emergency vets in the area only to get a response she didn’t expect. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “They all said, basically, unless your pet is dying, they...
PITTSBURGH, PA

