Broncos Week 2 Talking Points: If Graham Glasgow can’t play against Jaguars, Netane Muti could get second NFL start
Three key elements to look for in the Broncos’ Week 2 game at the Jaguars. The status of Broncos right guard Graham Glasgow is unclear after he missed the final three snaps of the Giants game and stayed in New Jersey for two extra nights because of an irregular heartbeat. If Glasgow isn’t cleared to play, Netane Muti would likely make his second NFL start. A sixth-round draft pick in 2020, Muti played all of the Carolina game last year and the final 60 snaps of the second Las Vegas game. At the Panthers, The Denver Post’s game charting booked Muti with 1/2 sack, two quarterback knockdowns and 1/2 “bad” run in 61 snaps.www.chatsports.com
