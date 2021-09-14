CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Hideo Kojima Wants Games to Change in Real Time; What Does He Mean?

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHideo Kojima wants to change the way we experience games. He wants them to change in real time and depending on the conditions in which we play. Hideo Kojima is one of the most famous video game creators. His name is associated with several iconic series, with his latest success being Death Stranding. However, this kind of work is apparently not enough for the creator. Kojima wants to completely change the way we experience video games.

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

Related
Siliconera

Death Stranding Director’s Cut Final Trailer Was Edited by Hideo Kojima

Hideo Kojima has released the final Death Stranding Director’s Cut trailer. Originally released through Twitter, the trailer is also available to view through YouTube in 4K. Additionally, Hideo Kojima personally recorded footage for and edited this final Death Stranding Director’s Cut trailer. It features several key scenes found throughout the game, so spoilers are aplenty in this new trailer. This does include several scenes from the end of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Director’s Cut comes from Hideo Kojima himself

Kojima Productions has the “Final Trailer” for today Death Stranding: Director’s Cut released. The latest trailer is from Hideo Kojima in person cut and edited. The game scenes were shot on a PlayStation 5. Of the Director’s Cut for PlayStation 5* will be released on September 24 and will offer...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What does DPI mean, and why is it important for gaming?

When looking to add a new gaming mouse to your battle station, there are always many options to consider. However, an area where gamers may find the most difference in performance comes down to the mouse’s DPI settings. So, what does DPI mean, and why is it important for gaming?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Video Game Creator Hideo Kojima Praises The Horror of Junji Ito

Hideo Kojima is one of the most prolific creators in the world of video games, responsible for the creation of the world of Metal Gear Solid and recently releasing the idiosyncratic game starring Walking Dead's Norman Reedus in Death Stranding, but the espionage specializing creator has recently dived headfirst into the world of horror by praising Junji Ito and his latest work, Sensor. Kojima is such a big fan of Junji Ito that the master of horror was actually a character in Death Stranding, appearing as a non-playable character that tasked players with quests and unique opportunities.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideo Kojima
Gamespot

Hideo Kojima Wants To Make Games That Are Different For Every Player

Hideo Kojima is imagining a game that you and you alone would experience, kind of. In an interview with Japanese magazine An-An (via Siliconera), Kojima talked about his latest goal in game development: making games that "change in real-time." "I want to create a game that changes in real-time," Kojima...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Hideo Kojima Reacts To Deathloop, Says It Might Make Him Sick

Legendary game designer Hideo Kojima has weighed in with his thoughts on Arkane's new game, Deathloop, which is out now behind very strong reviews and status as a Game of the Year contender. The Metal Gear designer said the game's time loop feature is an "interesting system" and he wants to play it.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

New Leak Reveals Steam Deck's Interface

The Steam Deck console will bring with it a completely new interface. Screenshots posted by Pavel Djundik (creator of SteamDB) show how it will look like on Windows devices. Steam Deck devkits to selected studios, some of whom apparently were anything but discreet, thanks to which we can see the interface of the new console in all its glory. Photos were posted by Pavel Djundik, the author of SteamDB.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Game Mechanics#Hideo Kojima Wants#Japanese#Siliconera#Konami
freecodecamp.org

RNG Meaning – What does RNG Stand for in Gaming?

If everything is predictable in a game, that isn't much fun. RNGs, or Random Number Generators, are a way to introduce a touch of randomness and causality you need to spice it up. In this article, we'll learn how random number generators work. How an Analogic Random Number Generator Works.
HOBBIES
gamepressure.com

10 Ambitious Games That Were Boring!

Some games can be called masterpieces, others – complete flops. Most of them are more or less solid propositions occupying mediocre territory. Here, we look at games that go both ways – are at the same time ambitious, but boring. The definition of boredom varies depending on the tastes of...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Chinese Soulslike Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on First Gameplay

Watch 18 minutes of gameplay from the Chinese soulslike game modeled after Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Independent studio Leenzee Games published the first gameplay trailer of WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers, a soulslike game, whose story is set in the dark far-east setting of imperial China. The game is powered by Unreal Engine and despite the early stage of development it looks really promising. Immediately you can watch the inspiration with such titles as Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and the appearance of the interface in the video looks like pulled straight out of the first one. For some unknown reason the devs placed the teaser at the very end of the video, so it's worth watching it first (16:53).
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Deltarune's Popularity Exploded Into Activity Record of 100,000 Users

The second chapter of Deltarune enjoys a huge interest of players. The game made it to Steam's top list of titles with the highest player count. The release of the second chapter of Deltarune met with huge interest from players; In the first few hours, the demo containing the first and second chapter was played by over 100 thousand Steam users, and the title found its way to the list of games with the highest number of simultaneous players. Currently, there are more than 23,000 players. This is a great result for an independent single-player game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
gamepressure.com

Age of Empires 4's New Official Gameplay Shows Multiplayer

Extensive gameplay footage from Age of Empires 4 has appeared online. It provides a better look at the upcoming game by Relic Entertainment. The official gameplay of Age of Empires 4 is available;. The 40-minute video presents multiplayer gameplay;. The game's release is scheduled for October 28. Age of Empires...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Cheaters Interrupting CoD: Vanguard Matches is A New Level of Audacity

Call of Duty: Vanguard has only recently become available in open beta, and problems with cheaters have already been reported. It turns out they can use a certain exploit to interrupt matches at any time they wish. reported on the plague of cheaters who didn't want to wait until the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Clock Tower - Clock Tower English Translation v.1.0.1 - Game mod - Download

Clock Tower English Translation is a mod for Clock Tower, created by Aeon Genesis. English fan-made translatioon of the Clock Tower, a first in a series of classic japanese horror games. Clock Tower is a Super Famicom, Point ’n Click Horror adventure game (this means pointer controls, investigating your environment...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy