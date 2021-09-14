CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two children injured in Virginia after ATV crash with Jeep

By BILL WYATT Martinsville Bulletin
MARTINSVILLE — Charges are pending after a head-on collision between a Jeep and an all-terrain vehicle that sent two children to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Sgt. Richard Garletts with the Virginia State Police said a trooper was dispatched to the crash scene at 2:38 p.m. on Friday after a 2009 Honda TRX500 ATV, traveling south on Route 950 in the Stones Dairy Community, crossed the centerline and struck a 2015 Jeep Wrangler.

