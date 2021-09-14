Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Tiffany makes an early push

Is Big Brother 23 new tonight on CBS? Within this article we’ll share an answer to that question — but also look more towards the future, as well. So where do we begin here? Well, we have a little bit of bad news, in the event that you haven’t heard about it already: There is no new installment of the reality show on the air tonight. So what’s the reason for that? It has to do with the presence of the Emmys — it actually doesn’t have anything to do with NFL coverage this time around! Every four years CBS gets the awards show and it temporarily displaces some other things on the schedule for the night.

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO