Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Tiffany makes an early push
This week is a pivotal one in the Big Brother 23 house in determining the endgame of the season and at this point, no one is going to leave the game quietly. If you missed some of the news yesterday after the Veto Ceremony, Kyland opted to not use his Power of Veto, allowing both Tiffany and Hannah to leave the game. Who is going to leave? It’s still early, but Tiffany is clearly the one in the most trouble.cartermatt.com
Comments / 0