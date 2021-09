For those who knew him, John J. Alpar was a genius: a world-renowned eye surgeon who, in addition to his medical degree, had three separate master’s degrees, the last one achieved when he was 87 years old. He was always reading, always learning right up to the last few days of his life. For his family, he was generous and disciplined. We don’t remember him taking a single sick day in the 95.5 years he lived.