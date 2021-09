Addressing the skilled labor shortage means attracting more workers and diversifying outreach. Adding more women to the construction workforce presents an opportunity for the industry, says the National Association of Home Builders. The share of women in construction grew by 0.6% from 2019 to 2020, now accounting for 10.9% of the construction workforce. Prior to the Great Recession, the share of women in construction was close to today’s levels, but that dropped 30% by 2010. From 2010 to 2017, the share slowly increased but remained below the pre-recession peak.

