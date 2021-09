All is not right at Keyhouse Manor. In this exclusive first look at Locke & Key‘s second season, Dodge, a shape-shifting demonic entity thanks to the identity key, is more determined than ever to create chaos for the Locke family. For those who need a refresher on the Netflix series, which returns Friday, Oct. 22, the end of season one revealed that Gabe (played by Griffin Gluck), who is a love interest for Kinsey Locke (Emilia Jones), is actually one of Dodge’s alter-egos.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO