(Updated) Thieves Steal 300 Games From Pandasaurus Warehouse

By Joseph Allen
techraptor.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate September 15th 9:21AM: Pandasaurus says that it's been able to recover some of its product from the theft. Speaking via Twitter yesterday, the studio said it's been able to convince the eBay sellers who listed the stolen games to take down the listings and return the product. Pandasaurus has been able to recover around half of the missing Dino World Kickstarter copies, and about 25% of the stolen copies of The Loop. Here's hoping they can get the rest back. Original story follows below.

