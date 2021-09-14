CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam Court Rules Uber Drivers Are Employees

By Linda A. Thompson
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Amsterdam court has ruled that the thousands of Uber drivers who shuttle passengers across the Netherlands should be reclassified as employees of the company. In its ruling Tuesday, the court also ordered the U.S. ride-hailing company to pay damages of €50,000 for its failure to stick to the terms of the collective labor agreement of the country’s taxi sector. The judgment will also allow drivers to claim back pay in some cases.

IN THIS ARTICLE
