TX Teens Cited For Alligator Poaching
Orange County Game Wardens received a call from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch reporting several deputies were attending to an alligator near Bridge City. A game warden responded to the popular fishing spot and discovered three teenagers had caught a 7-foot alligator. The youths had also enlisted the help of another person to kill it. The three teenagers were cited for taking the alligator in closed season. The alligator was turned over to a nuisance control hunter. Cases are pending.fishgame.com
Comments / 0