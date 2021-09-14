BCSWCD Promotes Benefits Of Cover Crops

The Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District is promoting the benefits of planting cover crops. Emily Hartmann, executive director of the district, spoke to WGEL about the topic, noting some of the benefits of cover crops include improving soil health; reducing compaction; acting as a filtration system, which improves water quality; and reducing erosion. There are several options for cover crops in this part of the state, including rye, turnips, radishes, and wheat, as long as it’s not combined for grain.