Intel Alder Lake-S DDR5 Performance Figures Leak Online

By Mike Sanders
eteknix.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith DDR5 set to make its debut with the launch of Intel’s Alder Lake-S processors, there is clearly a lot of excitement surrounding just how much better the new memory platform will be. Historically though, whenever we’ve seen a transition of this type made, the initial results are often not too overly encouraging to the casual observer. For example, when benchmarks leaked back in August, the results were not great compared to DDR4 3200.

www.eteknix.com

