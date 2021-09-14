CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Hits: Hawkeyes shutting down outside noise, focused on Kent State

By David Eickholt
247Sports
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 5 ranked Hawkeyes are preparing to take on Kent State inside Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. The Golden Flashes play one of the most up-tempo style of offenses in the country and put up 60 points against VMI this past Saturday. After back-to-back ranked wins, Iowa is looking to keep the momentum going. On Tuesday morning, members of the media got the opportunity to speak with a handful of players. Here are some of the takeaways from that.

