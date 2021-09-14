CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA News: Rockets Expected to Part Ways With John Wall

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pDUty_0bvtY8AD00

Amid their retooling phase following the James Harden era, the Houston Rockets are looking to move on from their veteran point guard, John Wall.

Last offseason, the Rockets were faced with a handful of tough decisions they had to make. Right around the same time, their two key players Russell Westbrook and James Harden, requested trades.

Westbrook was the first domino to fall as the Rockets dealt the former MVP to the Washington Wizards. In exchange, they received five-time All-Star point guard John Wall, who missed the entire 2019-2020 season due to injury.

Last year, Wall appeared in 40 games for the Rockets. Spending an average of 32 minutes on the floor each night, he put up 20 points per game while shooting 40-percent from the field and 31-percent from three.

While Wall showed he could still be a reliable scorer in the NBA, he didn't help the struggling Rockets get very far. Placing last in the Western Conference with a record of 17-55, the Rockets missed the playoffs by a longshot.

Now, as they look to begin a new era, Houston is reportedly working on finding a new location for the 31-year-old point guard. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Rockets' front office agreed to find a new home for the veteran All-Star as they don't plan to have Wall play in any games for them this season.

"In a meeting between Wall and the Rockets recently, Houston officials explained to Wall the direction of the franchise and that the team wants to protect the veteran guard’s health. The Rockets explained that the team does not want to jeopardize Wall’s fitness, and the sides agreed on the route that won’t complicate his ability to continue playing at a high level."

Wall's availability could intrigue a team like the Sixers. As they are looking to move on from their All-Star point guard Ben Simmons, the 76ers have struggled to find an All-Star caliber to get back in return for their 25-year-old three-time All-Star.

Obviously, it would cost more than Wall for the Sixers to give up Simmons, but the veteran point guard could be an option for Philly if they fail to find an immediate replacement at the starting point guard position without Simmons in the picture.

But there are some roadblocks that could prevent the Sixers from landing Wall even if there is interest involved. For starters, the Rockets' front office has shown an unwillingness to deal with Daryl Morey. As the Sixers were willing to put up Simmons and much more in a trade to net Harden, rumors speculated that the Rockets had zero intentions of making a deal with their ex-GM.

In this case, the Sixers would have to wait for a buyout to happen, which doesn't seem to be coming to life anytime soon. Per Charania, there are no buyout plans at this time. Would the Sixers really be willing to dish out $91.7 million over the next two years for a player that's dealt with tons of injuries over the last few years? It's hard to imagine the Sixers are even considering it even if the Rockets are willing to talk shop with Daryl Morey again.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Clippers, Heat And Pistons Interested In John Wall

A couple of years ago, John Wall was considered one of the best point guards in the league. His playmaking, two-way impact, and athleticism made him a big entertainer. Now, not so much. He's missed most of the past couple of seasons and is currently on the worst contract in the NBA.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: John Wall, Rockets Mutually Agree to Find PG a New Home

John Wall and the Houston Rockets have reportedly "agreed on working together to find a new home for the five-time All-Star guard," according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Per that report, Wall will "remain present" around the team at training camp as it seeks a trade, but...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
ClutchPoints

The true reason Rockets are itching to trade John Wall

The Houston Rockets are expected to move their fourth All-Star guard from the last three seasons as a John Wall trade seems imminent. But apparently that wasn’t seen as the case just a couple of months ago. According to a report from The Athletic, John Wall served as the veteran voice that the Rockets desperately needed last season. He had served as a pseudo assistant coach for Stephen Silas as they traversed a year filled with lopsided losses and a handful of injuries. He was expected to continue that role next season.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Realistic Landing Spots for Houston Rockets Guard John Wall

The Houston Rockets are reportedly on the hunt for a new team for former All-Star point guard John Wall. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium broke the news Tuesday. For most of the NBA's top tier of moneymakers, such news might be accompanied by a wave of reports on potential suitors and fake trade ideas. But no player with a top-10 salary-cap hit would be harder to trade than Wall.
NBA
AllClippers

Report: Rockets Taking Offers From Clippers For John Wall

It was announced on Tuesday morning by The Atheltic's Shams Charania that the Houston Rockets and John Wall will work towards finding him a new team to play for this season. Because Wall is still owed $91.7M over the next two years, the two sides have no plans to work towards a buyout, meaning a trade would be their only option.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba News#Mvp#The Washington Wizards#Sixers#Philly#Harden#Charania#Sports Illustrated#Twitter
Yardbarker

Only one team viewed as 'good' option for Rockets' John Wall

John Wall and the Houston decided to go their separate ways this past week. While the organization is refusing to buy out its 31-year-old guard, it has agreed to help facilitate a trade to the best of its abilities. This divorce is a win-win. Wall has his reasons for wanting...
NBA
ESPN

Sources: Houston Rockets, John Wall working to find trade deal

The Houston Rockets and John Wall have agreed to work together in an attempt to find a trade destination for the veteran point guard, as the franchise is committed to moving forward with Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green as its starting backcourt, sources told ESPN. The commitment to the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

NBA Rumor: John Wall to the Detroit Pistons, Really?

There is a report that the Detroit Pistons have made an offer to the Houston Rockets for veteran point guard John Wall. The initial reaction for most fans would be: Why? It does not seem to make much sense on the surface. The two big names who will most likely...
NBA
The Spun

Breaking: John Wall, Rockets Reportedly Reach Agreement

Last year, the Houston Rockets acquired John Wall in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards. Less than 12 months later, it seems like his time with the franchise is already up. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Rockets and Wall have agreed on working together to find...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: John Wall, Rockets to work together on trade

The Houston Rockets have entered a rebuilding phase with their young core of players, and they are not going to force John Wall to be a part of it. Wall and the Rockets met recently and will work together to find a new home for the five-time All-Star, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. That will have to be by way of a trade, as there are no plans for the two sides to explore a buyout agreement.
NBA
Newsbug.info

Kristian Winfield: 4 teams that make the most sense if Rockets trade John Wall

Veteran point guard John Wall and the Houston Rockets have reportedly reached an agreement on the inevitable: The Rockets will trade their former All-Star ... whenever the opportunity presents itself. So far, however, that has appeared near impossible. Wall is due an atrocious $92 million over the next two seasons....
NBA
kldjfb.xyz

Smith: Rockets missed badly on John Wall, so they had to move on

John Wall has the worst contract in the NBA and was a one-year disappointment — on and off the court — while the Rockets spent a season as the worst team in the NBA. So let’s get this out of the way right now: Congratulations to the Rockets on finally moving on from Wall.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Rockets, John Wall Agree To Hold Him Out Of Games, Seek Trade

2:42pm: The Rockets don’t want to give up any first-round picks in a Wall trade, according to MacMahon. Realistically, the only way for Houston to avoid attaching a first-rounder would be to take back one or two unwanted contracts in the deal. MacMahon adds that the Rockets wouldn’t want to...
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
771
Followers
1K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy