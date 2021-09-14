CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Crivello of Milwaukee’s Phoenix Investors on Giving Back to Host Communities

By FRANK CRIVELLO
Kenosha News.com
 8 days ago

As industrial business leaders and property owners focus on their own operations, it’s sometimes easy to forget that all businesses exist as part of a larger community. Without the support of the cities and towns they operate in, industrial businesses wouldn’t have the resources, infrastructure, or workforce necessary to bring their products and services to the market. Finding ways to give back helps business leaders build a better community and a better place to work.

