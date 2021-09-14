CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Chelsea vs. Zenit St Petersburg, Champions League: Live blog; highlights

By David Pasztor
SB Nation
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur 2021-22 Champions League campaign gets underway with a visit from Russian Premier League champions Zenit St Petersburg, for the first ever meeting between these two clubs. Champions of Europe versus the Champions of Russia. At stake, three points in Group H, with Malmö playing Juventus in the other game.

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jimmy Greaves remembered by Spurs and Chelsea, two clubs elevated by his magical goalscoring touch

All four corners of the Tottenham Hotspur stadium were united before the match and a half-time. By the end, only one corner had reason to cheer, as Chelsea triumphed 3-0 against Tottenham Hotspur in an encounter diluted from its usual fury by the news of Jimmy Greaves’ passing in the early hours of Sunday morning.Those lucky enough to have witnessed Greaves speak of sharp movements and efficient finishes, two aspects of forward-play that his peers and countless others since have struggled to master. Both of which seemed to come naturally to him. His most profound work came in a Spurs...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mark Noble misses last-gasp penalty as Jesse Lingard returns to haunt West Ham

Mark Noble came off the bench only to miss a stoppage-time penalty as Manchester United snatched a dramatic 2-1 victory at the London Stadium.Club captain Noble, West Ham’s Mr Reliable from the spot, was sent on by manager David Moyes to take the penalty after Luke Shaw handled in the area.The long-serving midfielder, who retires at the end of the season, had not missed a spot-kick since December 2016, but he was denied a sentimental winner by United goalkeeper David De Gea.It was a hugely dramatic end to a thrilling match which saw Jesse Lingard return to haunt the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Chelsea will look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season against a Tottenham Hotspur side aiming to bounce back from a heavy loss at Crystal Palace last weekend. Romelu Lukaku scored with each of his two shots on target as a clinical Chelsea team dispatched Aston Villa 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last weekend to move to 10 points in the Premier League. The Belgian striker was then on target again as the Blues won their opening match of the Champions League against Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday, and the 28-year-old has now scored four times in as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
James
SB Nation

Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Zenit St. Petersburg: Lukaku and Werner together!

Chelsea’s Champions League title-defense is about to begin, and there’s no better way to do that than with a victory at home. The opposition comes in the form of Zenit St. Petersburg, who certainly are no push overs, with the 2020-21 Russian Premier League champions currently sitting atop their domestic league table. Chelsea have a nearly fully fit squad to pick from so some rotation seems possible.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Chelsea vs Zenit: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Chelsea get their Champions League Group H campaign off and running on Tuesday night, as they host Russian outfit Zenit. The Blues head into the new season as reigning European champions and will be hoping to improve on their last defence of the crown. Back in the 2012/13 campaign they failed to qualify for the knockout stages - before going on to win the Europa League, to be fair.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Russian#Champions Of Europe#The Champions Of Russia#Group H#Juventus#Sarr Chilwell#Loftus Cheek#Erokhin#Dzyuba#Bst#Canal Sport 5#Paramount#Unision Now Lrb Usa#Sony Liv
90min.com

Chelsea predicted lineup vs Zenit - Champions League

Group H of the Champions League gets underway on Tuesday night, as reigning champions Chelsea host Zenit at Stamford Bridge. The Blues head into the tie in good form, so far having picked up three wins and a draw to kick off the Premier League season and already boasting silverware to their name in the form of the UEFA Super Cup.
UEFA
The Independent

Chelsea vs Zenit referee: Bartosz Frankowski to officiate Champions League match

Polish referee Bartosz Frankowski will take charge of Chelsea’s Champions League opener against Zenit St Petersburg tonight. Thomas Tuchel’s side are the reigning champions after defeating Manchester City 1-0 in last season’s final. The Blues have made a fine start to the Premier League campaign with three wins from their first four matches of the season. Chelsea also held on to secure a draw with 10 men at Liverpool. Russian champions Zenit have also made a strong start to the season and are top of the table after seven games. Frankowski took charge of a Champions League group stage match for the first time last season when he oversaw a meeting between Stade Rennais and Sevilla, who happened to be in Chelsea’s group. The 34-year-old served as a fourth official at Euro 2020 this summer. Tuchel has suggested that Ben Chilwell could be in line for this first start of the season, but N’Golo Kante is a doubt and Christian Pulisic is out for the Group H clash. Mason Mount could also return for Chelsea after he was rested for Saturday’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa, which saw Romelu Lukaku score twice on his return to Stamford Bridge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Chelsea vs Zenit Live Result Updates: Lukaku Scores (1-0)

Great play patiently worked out by the home team, which ended with a masterful cross from Azpilicueta on the right that Romelu Lukaku headed in to open the scoring. The score is still level so far, although Chelsea is starting to play with quick transitions from defense to attack. Zenit must be very careful, because they can surprise the back of the defenders.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
India
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
World Soccer Talk

Where to find Chelsea vs. Zenit on TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Chelsea vs. Zenit St Petersburg on US TV in the UEFA Champions League, you’ve come to the right place. In the UEFA Champions League, Chelsea vs. Zenit St Petersburg will be shown on TV and streaming (more details below). Who:...
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea vs Zenit: Who are the commentators for the game?

Chelsea vs Zenit is the first game of the new Champions League season for the Blues - and as with every European match for every British club this season, it's live on BT Sport. Thomas Tuchel's side look strong this season and will be hoping to retain their European crown,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku Reacts to Chelsea's Narrow Win Over Zenit St Petersburg After Scoring Decisive Goal

Romelu Lukaku was delighted to score the only goal which saw Chelsea win their opening group game of their 2021/22 Champions League campaign. The 28-year-old helped the Blues to all three points in west London on Tuesday night after heading past Stanislav Kritsyuk in the 69th minute from close range to break the deadlock and kick their European campaign off with a win.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy