CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Popular S.F. bagel shop Daily Driver is opening in Ghirardelli Square

By Elena Kadvany
San Francisco Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Driver’s popular wood-fired bagels and house-made cream cheese are coming to Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco. The bagel purveyor is opening Thursday, Sept. 16, inside the Cheese School at 900 North Point. The cafe will serve all of Daily Driver’s familiar fare including bagel sandwiches, grab-and-go bags of bagels, fresh cheeses and hand-paddled butters. A new menu item — a bagel grilled cheese made with Point Reyes Gouda, plus tomato soup on the side — will only be available at this location.

www.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gouda Cheese#Bagels#Ghirardelli Square#Grilled Cheese#S F#Food Drink#Daily Driver#The Cheese School#Point Reyes Gouda#Dogpatch#Butterk Se#Havarti#Toluma Farms#San Francisco Chronicle

Comments / 0

Community Policy