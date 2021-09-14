Popular S.F. bagel shop Daily Driver is opening in Ghirardelli Square

Daily Driver’s popular wood-fired bagels and house-made cream cheese are coming to Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco. The bagel purveyor is opening Thursday, Sept. 16, inside the Cheese School at 900 North Point. The cafe will serve all of Daily Driver’s familiar fare including bagel sandwiches, grab-and-go bags of bagels, fresh cheeses and hand-paddled butters. A new menu item — a bagel grilled cheese made with Point Reyes Gouda, plus tomato soup on the side — will only be available at this location.