One of the most beloved and reviled cars out there is the DMC DeLorean. Some just absolutely love the car which was of course made famous by the Back to the Future trilogy, thinking the quirky nature of the 80s sports car makes it loads of fun. However, others are unimpressed by the controversy surrounding John DeLorean or they point to the lackluster performance of a vehicle made at a time when most performance cars were incredibly boring by today’s standards. Rather than sort out who’s right or wrong in this debate, we just love to cover the influence of the quirky gullwing car which continues stronger than ever today.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO