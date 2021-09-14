Collection
After a two-year hiatus, Death to Tennis was officially back on the NYFW schedule, this time featuring a new partnership between the original co-founder and design director William Watson who hails from Northern England, and British-Nigerian Ebi Kagbala, who’s now creative director. Despite the recent appointment, Kagbala has been collaborating with the brand on visuals since its inception in 2012. “Even when I had a retail job in my early days in the city,” says Kagbala. “I wanted to assist in any way I could.”www.vogue.com
