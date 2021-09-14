Common is a Righteous Respectable Adult on 'A Beautiful Revolution, Pt. 2'

On the week that ended September 10, Common went viral. No, it wasn’t for A Beautiful Revolution, Pt. 2, the new album he dropped that Friday. Instead, it was for a YouTube clip of two freestyles he performed for the LA Leakers, a hip-hop show hosted by DJ sourMILK and Justin Credible on top-rated Los Angeles station Power 106. The video finds the Chicago rapper tearing into classic beats from Group Home’s “Living Proof” and Raekwon’s “Incarcerated Scarfaces” with gusto, dropping quotables like “This is pro-Black hoods, wrapped in backwoods” with ease, and spitting with the kind of verve that most rap fans didn’t realize the 49-year-old still had. It’s a stark reminder that Common is an all-time great, one of the best hip-hop artists the Midwest ever produced.