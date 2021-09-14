CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Common is a Righteous Respectable Adult on 'A Beautiful Revolution, Pt. 2'

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the week that ended September 10, Common went viral. No, it wasn’t for A Beautiful Revolution, Pt. 2, the new album he dropped that Friday. Instead, it was for a YouTube clip of two freestyles he performed for the LA Leakers, a hip-hop show hosted by DJ sourMILK and Justin Credible on top-rated Los Angeles station Power 106. The video finds the Chicago rapper tearing into classic beats from Group Home’s “Living Proof” and Raekwon’s “Incarcerated Scarfaces” with gusto, dropping quotables like “This is pro-Black hoods, wrapped in backwoods” with ease, and spitting with the kind of verve that most rap fans didn’t realize the 49-year-old still had. It’s a stark reminder that Common is an all-time great, one of the best hip-hop artists the Midwest ever produced.

Complex

Stream Common’s New Album ‘A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2’ f/ Black Thought, PJ, and More

Common has returned with his 13th studio album, A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2. The follow up to 2019’s Let Love, the 11-track LP features guest appearances from Black Thought, PJ, Jessica Care Moore, Seun Kuti, Marcus King, Isaiah Shakey, Brittany Howard, and Morgan Parker. The release arrives just a day after Common stopped by Power 106’s L.A. Leakers to spit an 8-minute freestyle over Group Home’s “Livin’ Proof” and Raekwon’s “Incarcerated Scarfaces.”
MUSIC
NME

Common – ‘A Beautiful Revolution, Pt. 2’ review: hope and progress from rap’s renaissance man

“The revolution will not be televised / The revolution is here.” When Common proclaimed the dawning of a new era in the fight for racial equality over the opening crackles of his DJ Premier-produced 2000 anthem ‘The 6th Sense’, extending the poetic resonance of the late Gil Scott-Heron’s iconic wake-up call, it signified the arrival of a revitalised and refocused Lonnie Rashid Lynn. The rapper, who up until that point had toed the line between underground rap renegade and conscious visionary, decided he wanted to dedicate his platform to highlighting injustice and inspiring people to take action.
CELEBRITIES
grammy.com

Common Opens Up About 'A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2,' Social Justice In The Mainstream & The Unceasing Spirit Of J Dilla

"Everyone was going about their business, and I've been one who went out about my business," Common tells GRAMMY.com over the phone. "But when things get drastic, sometimes you pay attention to it: 'Man, this can't happen. This is not good. This is inhumane.' The inhumanity of what people saw last year has changed people's thoughts." You can't say we don't live in a different world now, and it all started from within—which Common's new album is all about.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Unveils ‘Storyteller’ Book Tour Dates

Apparently concerts, albums, documentaries, writing songs with Mick Jagger, VMA honors and writing books aren’t enough to keep the indefatigable Dave Grohl busy: Now he’s doing a book tour. Later this month and next, Grohl will undertake an extremely limited run of intimate evenings that’ll see (and hear) him bring his first book to life: “The Storyteller –Tales of Life and Music,” which is described as “a collection of memories of a life lived loud,” is out October 5 via Dey Street Books and Simon & Schuster. Tickets for the tour on sale now. The book ranges from his formative years on the DC...
MUSIC
Music Industry Moves: Reggaeton Star Don Omar, Saban Music Group Partner

Reggaeton star, actor and philanthropist Don Omar has signed a multiyear partnership with Saban Music Group (SMG). The label founded by entertainment giant Haim Saban and headed by CEO Gustavo López is home to such acts as Static and Ben El, Nakkia Gold and Chesca, among others. “I am thrilled...
MUSIC
soultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
CELEBRITIES
NewsTimes

Watch the Lumineers Debut '15-Year-Old's Fever Dream' 'Brightside' on Kimmel

The Lumineers stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their brand-new single “Brightside.” The folk-rock group also took the opportunity to offer up an off-air set of four tracks as an online exclusive, playing through “Ophelia,” “Gloria, “Gale Song,” and “It Wasn’t Easy to Be Happy for You.”. More from...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

What Producer Duo Take A Daytrip Have Learned from Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’

David Biral and Denzel Baptiste, better known as the production duo Take A Daytrip, have spent years building worlds with Lil Nas X. You may have caught them in one of the Twitter guru’s latest videos, clad in scrubs and anxiously aiding Nas X as he delivered his debut album Montero like a newborn infant.  Take A Daytrip and Lil Nas X first met when they made Nas X’s “Old Town Road” follow up, “Panini,” and over time have developed a special kind of working and personal relationship. Though the pair has an impressive resume of credits under their belt, with...
MUSIC
