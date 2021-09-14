CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Caleb Martin signing two-way contract with Miami

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ap6Yn_0bvtWpNb00

Shams Charania: Free agent forward Caleb Martin is signing a two-way contract with the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Martin spent his first two seasons playing alongside his brother Cody in Charlotte; now they will compete in the same division.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Heat’s training camp/preseason roster is full after today’s two-way signing of Caleb Martin. What Martin brings and where the Heat’s roster stands miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…7:13 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

If you want a look into Miami’s latest two-way signing Caleb Martin, I breakdown his offensive skill-set here:

@5ReasonsSportsfivereasonssports.com/news/breaking-…5:54 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier: Miami Heat add former Hornets guard Caleb Martin on two-way contract. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…5:37 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Caleb Martin to join Miami Heat on two-way deal sportando.basketball/en/caleb-marti…3:18 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Miami Heat add former Hornets guard Caleb Martin on two-way contract. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Camp roster now at 20-player preseason limit, with other two-way contract last week going to Marcus Garrett. – 3:00 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat announces the the signing of Caleb Martin to a two-way contract. Miami’s preseason roster is now full. Details miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…2:58 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

🚨New Breakdown🚨

Breaking Down the Heat’s Second Two-Way Caleb Martin

I take a dive into the things Martin can bring to Miami’s offense upon entering, and why this pick-up makes so much sense

@5ReasonsSportsfivereasonssports.com/news/breaking-…2:46 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Can confirm Heat finalizing two-way agreement with former Hornet Caleb Martin. pic.twitter.com/NiWlY5LrUi2:11 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JytPH_0bvtWpNb00

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW: The details on new Heat forward Caleb Martin, where that leaves the roster, the peculiar 3-point situation with him, and more. Heat going to camp with no open jobs, realistically: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…1:59 PM

Sam Amico @AmicoHoops

Heat Adding Caleb Martin On Two-Way Contract – Hoops Wire hoopswire.com/heat-adding-ca…1:44 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Sooooo, Caleb Martin full film breakdown today? – 1:41 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

… Source confirms Shams report that Caleb Martin, a 6-5 SF, is signing two-way with Heat. Has shot just 31.5 percent on threes (51-162) with Hornets. This means all the Exhibit 10 guys signed last week likely headed to South Dakota to stock Heat’s G-League roster. – 1:39 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

With Miami’s second two-way, they weren’t looking for high ceiling. They were looking for high floor

A guy that can be plugged in when needed and produce immediately

Caleb Martin makes a lot of sense for that – 1:37 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I thought Caleb Martin has shown more than enough to be on a standard contract. But roster spots are pretty close to dried up around the league at this point. – 1:35 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Free agent forward Caleb Martin is signing a two-way contract with the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Martin spent his first two seasons playing alongside his brother Cody in Charlotte; now they will compete in the same division. – 1:33 PM

Miami HEAT have signed Caleb Martin to a two-way contract. -via NBA.com / September 14, 2021

Bobby Marks: Charlotte announced that they have waived Caleb Martin. Martin had an August 15 guaranteed date on his $1.8M contract. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / August 7, 2021

Shams Charania: Charlotte has waived Caleb Martin. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / August 7, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
HoopsHype

Caleb Martin Free Agency

Miami HEAT have signed Caleb Martin to a two-way contract. Shams Charania: Free agent forward Caleb Martin is signing a two-way contract with the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Martin spent his first two seasons playing alongside his brother Cody in Charlotte; now they will compete in the same division.
NBA
Miami Herald

Miami Heat adds former Charlotte Hornets player on two-way deal

In a departure from past years, the Miami Heat will go to training camp without any roster spot realistically available, barring a trade. The Heat used its second two-way contract to sign former Charlotte Hornets small forward Caleb Martin on Tuesday. Martin, who turns 26 on Sept. 28, has averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists and 16 minutes per game in 71 NBA games, including four starts, for the Hornets over the past two seasons.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Garrett
FanSided

Utah Jazz: Best trade in franchise history with the Phoenix Suns

Typically, NBA teams are apprehensive to trade first-round draft picks that won’t convey until several years into the future. It’s difficult to predict where a team will find itself in more than 2 or 3 seasons, and so the value of those picks is generally deemed too unknown to risk parting with. However, the Phoenix Suns made quite the exception in an exchange made with the Utah Jazz in 2004.
NBA
HoopsHype

NBA rumors: Timberwolves re-sign fomer two-way player Jordan McLaughlin

Adrian Wojnarowski: Restricted free agent G Jordan McLaughlin has agreed to a new three-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell ESPN. McLaughlin is a two-way contract success story for the Wolves’ development program. 11 hours ago – via Twitter JonKrawczynski. Jon Krawczynski: Jordan McLaughlin is getting a three-year, $6.5...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two Way Contract#Ira#The Miami Heat#Hornets#Sun Sentinel#Shams#Heat S G League#Nba Com
HoopsHype

NBA rumors: Thunder sign Paul Watson Jr. to two-way deal

3 days ago – via BasketballNews.com Staff @ basketballnews.com. Paul Watson Jr has signed a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Toronto Raptors announced Sunday they have signed forward Paul Watson to a standard NBA contract and forward Yuta Watanabe to a two-way player contract. Watson originally signed a two-way player contract with the club Jan. 15, 2020. Per team policy, financial terms of the deals were not disclosed. Watson, 6-foot-6, 210 pounds, averaged 3.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 8.7 minutes in 10 games with Atlanta and Toronto last season. He set career highs with 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3PT, 2-3 FT) and six rebounds in 27 minutes in the regular season finale Aug. 14 vs. Denver. Watson also appeared in 30 games with Raptors 905 in the NBA G League where he averaged 19.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 35.3 minutes. For his efforts Watson was named to All-NBA G League Midseason Eastern Conference Team.
NBA
NBC Sports

Cavaliers signing Kevin Pangos to two-year, $3.5M contract

As the NBA offseason has quieted, the Cavaliers are the only team in the last two weeks to give a free agent more than a minimum salary. First, they acquired Lauri Markkanen ($67 million) in a sign-and-trade. Now, they’re signing Kevin Pangos. Bobby Marks of ESPN:. Pangos’ minimum this season...
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Report: The Spurs sign Keita Bates-Diop to a two-year contract

The San Antonio Spurs have re-signed fourth-year small forward Keita Bates-Diop to a two-year contract, per a report from ESPN Senior Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. PATFO tendered Bates-Diop a qualifying offer in late July that made him a restricted free agent. Although there are no details on how much money his new deal is worth, it likely won’t exceed the veteran minimum.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hoopsrumors.com

Alize Johnson, Bulls To Sign Two-Year Contract

After being waived by the Nets to make room for an un-retiring LaMarcus Aldridge, unrestricted free agent power forward Alize Johnson has agreed to ink a new two-year contract with the Bulls, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link). Woj reports that Johnson will sign a two-year, $3.6MM minimum contract...
NBA
ramblinwreck.com

Pastner Signs Contract Extension

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner has signed a three-year contract extension, Tech athletics announced on Thursday. Combined with the two years remaining on his current agreement, Pastner’s contract to serve as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach now runs through the 2025-26 season. “Coach Pastner has...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 4 best options to fill last two-way contract slot

With the roster nearly complete for head coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls heading into Training Camp and the preseason, there’s likely not much left to do in free agency for the front office. That’s not to say, though, that executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley didn’t have a very busy stint in free agency in the last week.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
70K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy