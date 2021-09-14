Caleb Martin signing two-way contract with Miami

Shams Charania: Free agent forward Caleb Martin is signing a two-way contract with the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Martin spent his first two seasons playing alongside his brother Cody in Charlotte; now they will compete in the same division.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Heat’s training camp/preseason roster is full after today’s two-way signing of Caleb Martin. What Martin brings and where the Heat’s roster stands miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:13 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

If you want a look into Miami’s latest two-way signing Caleb Martin, I breakdown his offensive skill-set here:

⁦@5ReasonsSports⁩ fivereasonssports.com/news/breaking-… – 5:54 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier: Miami Heat add former Hornets guard Caleb Martin on two-way contract. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:37 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Caleb Martin to join Miami Heat on two-way deal sportando.basketball/en/caleb-marti… – 3:18 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Miami Heat add former Hornets guard Caleb Martin on two-way contract. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Camp roster now at 20-player preseason limit, with other two-way contract last week going to Marcus Garrett. – 3:00 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat announces the the signing of Caleb Martin to a two-way contract. Miami’s preseason roster is now full. Details miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:58 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

🚨New Breakdown🚨

Breaking Down the Heat’s Second Two-Way Caleb Martin

I take a dive into the things Martin can bring to Miami’s offense upon entering, and why this pick-up makes so much sense

⁦@5ReasonsSports⁩ fivereasonssports.com/news/breaking-… – 2:46 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Can confirm Heat finalizing two-way agreement with former Hornet Caleb Martin. pic.twitter.com/NiWlY5LrUi – 2:11 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW: The details on new Heat forward Caleb Martin, where that leaves the roster, the peculiar 3-point situation with him, and more. Heat going to camp with no open jobs, realistically: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:59 PM

Sam Amico @AmicoHoops

Heat Adding Caleb Martin On Two-Way Contract – Hoops Wire hoopswire.com/heat-adding-ca… – 1:44 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Sooooo, Caleb Martin full film breakdown today? – 1:41 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

… Source confirms Shams report that Caleb Martin, a 6-5 SF, is signing two-way with Heat. Has shot just 31.5 percent on threes (51-162) with Hornets. This means all the Exhibit 10 guys signed last week likely headed to South Dakota to stock Heat’s G-League roster. – 1:39 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

With Miami’s second two-way, they weren’t looking for high ceiling. They were looking for high floor

A guy that can be plugged in when needed and produce immediately

Caleb Martin makes a lot of sense for that – 1:37 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I thought Caleb Martin has shown more than enough to be on a standard contract. But roster spots are pretty close to dried up around the league at this point. – 1:35 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Free agent forward Caleb Martin is signing a two-way contract with the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Martin spent his first two seasons playing alongside his brother Cody in Charlotte; now they will compete in the same division. – 1:33 PM

Miami HEAT have signed Caleb Martin to a two-way contract. -via NBA.com / September 14, 2021

Bobby Marks: Charlotte announced that they have waived Caleb Martin. Martin had an August 15 guaranteed date on his $1.8M contract. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / August 7, 2021

Shams Charania: Charlotte has waived Caleb Martin. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / August 7, 2021