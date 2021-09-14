'Another World' Review: Stéphane Brizé and Vincent Lindon Reteam for Another Sober, Seething Workplace Drama

Films Boutique (“Embrace of the Serpent,””Charlatan”) has closed several key European territories on “Mi Iubita, Mon Amour,” the feature debut of actor-turned-filmmaker Noémie Merlant which is playing at San Sebastian in the Zabaltegi Tabakalera section. “Mi Iubita, Mon Amour” world premiered at Cannes in Special Screenings. It stars Merlant as Jeanne, a young woman who is traveling to Romania to celebrate her bachelorette party with her friends when she meets Nino. She is 27, he is 17, and they are worlds away from one another, yet for the two of them it is the beginning of a passionate and timeless summer....

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO