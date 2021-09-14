Collection

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Like wearing white jeans after Labor Day, avoiding pairing silver jewelry with gold is a style myth. Jewelry is personal, and there are no rules about how you should wear it. Perhaps you prefer to stick to minimal amounts, or maybe you like a wrist layered with baubles. Do you tend to choose gold rather than silver? No matter your jewelry habits, you can’t go wrong, but while many people tend to resonate toward one metal over the other, might we suggest combining the two?

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO