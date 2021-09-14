CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Sarah Spelling
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 7 days ago

Yigal Azrouël offered up his particular brand of edgy minimalism for spring 2022, with a tight edit of 22 looks. Particularly, Azrouël was looking at deconstruction, which is fittingly on-trend as cut-outs have taken over the runways. The first look is a knee-length black dress with a bodice held together by leather trim to create a mishmash of fabric and skin. Though it’s not particularly girly, it is one of the more feminine pieces offered this season. Azrouël put shoulder pads into several of the dresses and tops, juxtaposing their weight with the sensuality of his designs.

Footwear News

Cardi B Teases Her Reebok Collection in a Sheer Catsuit, Red Jacket & Chunky Lug-Sole Boots

Cardi B has another bold collection with Reebok on the way. Teasing the collaboration on Instagram last night, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper recruited a few models to show off pieces from the capsule. Cardi B herself, though, stuck with her bold signature style in a baby bump-highlighting sheer catsuit and a cherry red cropped jacket. While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire. For fans of...
NYLON

Meet The 15 Designers Making Their New York Fashion Week Debut

These are the names you need to know. After several (virtual) seasons, New York Fashion Week is finally back with IRL shows, parties, and events from Sept. 8 through 12 — and it’s expected to be better than ever. Most importantly, the Spring 2022 season marks the rebirth we’ve all been waiting for: the “revival” of New York Fashion Week includes a solid crew of designers showing their collection on the official calendar for the first time, the return of fashion’s biggest names, like Rodarte and Thom Browne, and a highly anticipated Met Gala (after its own year-long hiatus) to boot.
WWD

Roland Mouret RTW Spring 2022

Roland Mouret thinks he has the answer: a cocktail of comfy and chic pieces that a woman can rely on, like a best friend. To satisfy that brief, Mouret said he’s thinking in terms of four elements — eveningwear, dresses, separates and activewear — which he ideally wants to work in sync.
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Regé-Jean Page Wears Made-to-Measure Giorgio Armani (Exclusive)

A-list stylist Jeanne Yang doesn’t leave anything to chance when it comes to a red-carpet decision, taking photos of a client in a proposed look from multiple angles and amid various lighting choices to ensure every detail works. “But the biggest trick for me is to see the expression on the person’s face,” the star stylist says. “If they’re not happy, you’re going to see it; but when they’re excited, it’s almost as though the outfit just glows.” The latter was true with the look Yang put together for Regé-Jean Page, nominated as outstanding lead actor in a drama series for...
Footwear News

Jaden Smith Shapes Up in a Graphic Suit From His Own Brand for British Vogue Fashion Party

Jaden Smith looked like a walking fashion statement yesterday during London Fashion Week. The “Karate Kid” actor was spotted leaving the British Vogue Fashion Party at the Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square, London. To address the ensemble, Smith donned a black suit, which incorporated a graphic design in an almost sketched white ink; the set in fact comes from his own clothing line MSFTSrep, as branded on the arm and across the suit. He accessorized it with a statement-making beaded necklace and coordinating bag. For the shoes, Smith wore a pair of black Chelsea boots that had a slight metallic tip on...
archiproducts.com

Italamp Collections on show at Fuorisalone

08/09/2021 - Italamp participates at the Milano Design Week with an exclusive exhibition in the setting of the elegant Sahrai showroom, in the heart of Milan. For the occasion, the brand presents a selection of some collections from the 2021 catalogue, inaugurating the new Italamp identity: a coordinated image guided by the element of the circle, an evocative and meaningful figure, which becomes the fil rouge of the set.
TrendHunter.com

Vibrant Maximalist Lifestyle Collections

Gucci's new colorful Lifestyle Collection responds to the growing demand for energetic maximalism as the world emerges from global lockdowns. In search of boundless exuberance, consumers are opting for patterned prints and kaleidoscopic colors to celebrate health and happiness. The new Gucci collection coincides with Florentine Fashion House's centenary this...
WWD

Dior to Make Ceremonial Uniform for Artist Jean-Michel Othoniel

Click here to read the full article. OLIVE GROVE: In tune with its fall men’s collection, inspired by ceremonial garb, Dior said on Monday that it was making the uniform for artist Jean-Michel Othoniel’s induction to the prestigious Académie des Beaux-Arts, whose lifetime members are known in France as Immortals. Best known for his large-scale sculptures made of glass beads, Othoniel will officially take his seat on Oct. 6. He personally drew the olive branches that were embroidered across the jacket and down the legs of his suit, designed by artistic director of men’s collections Kim Jones in the spirit of...
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Altamira hosts diverse collection

Altamira Fine Art isn’t afraid to mix mediums. During this year’s Fall Arts Festival the contemporary gallery will hang the works of September Vhay and Robert Moore, two artists with different subject matters, styles and mediums. “The juxtaposition of these artists is significant; however, they both follow a trailblazing vein...
Vogue Magazine

LoveShackFancy Throws a Garden Party for its Spring 2022 Collection Launch

LoveShackFancy’s creative director and founder, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, is a master at more than her whimsical, vintage-inspired designs. Every season, Cohen creates an immersive world for LoveShackFancy lovers to experience her vision beyond clothes. And for the launch of her spring 2022 collection, which was presented as a garden party, SoHo’s Ladurée was an ideal venue.
Vogue Magazine

TikTok Made Me Buy It: Skims $78 Second-Skin Slip Dress

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This summer, a buttery-soft, ribbed-knit body-con maxidress by Kim Kardashian’s brand, Skims, went viral on TikTok. The longline dress with spaghetti straps (dubbed Skims Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress) has since sold out after multiple drops; garnered more than a hundred million views on TikTok; and even boasted a 46,000-person wait list at one point, according to Skims.
Vogue Magazine

Silver or Gold? Wear Both With These Two-Tone, Mixed-Metal Jewelry Pieces

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Like wearing white jeans after Labor Day, avoiding pairing silver jewelry with gold is a style myth. Jewelry is personal, and there are no rules about how you should wear it. Perhaps you prefer to stick to minimal amounts, or maybe you like a wrist layered with baubles. Do you tend to choose gold rather than silver? No matter your jewelry habits, you can’t go wrong, but while many people tend to resonate toward one metal over the other, might we suggest combining the two?
Vogue Magazine

Meet the Textile Artist With an Unbeatable Turquoise Collection

Some of Naiomi Glasses’s fondest childhood memories are centered around turquoise. Glasses—a Diné textile artist and weaver who recently showed her new rugs at the Santa Fe Indian Market—recalls seeing the fabulous turquoise pieces her grandmother Nellie would wear. “My late grandma was traditional, and she would say to wear your turquoise every day so that the ‘holy people’ would recognize you,” says Glasses. “There isn’t a single time I can remember her at home without at least her earrings, bracelet, and a brooch—even on days that she was just going to be home all day.”
Vogue Magazine

We’re Nominating the Suit Vest as Fall’s Must-Have Item

Business casual has taken a new form this year. With corporate offices slowly reopening and companies embracing remote work, tailoring has also evolved. Enter suit vests for women. It makes sense. For starters, we’ve stored our constricting high-waist pants, replacing them with lower-rise styles for a more relaxed fit. And since wearing a full suit feels trite, we’ve deconstructed our usual silhouette to allow for a versatile rotation of separates. On the streets of New York Fashion Week this season, we saw a more unexpected iteration of suiting take over: the waistcoat, worn singularly as a top. No shirt? No problem.
Vogue Magazine

12 Stars Who Flew the Flag for Sustainability at the Met Gala

Sustainability become a growing trend on the red carpet in recent years — and this year’s Met Gala was no different. Considering the theme was In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion, it’s fitting that it was US designers who were leading the way on this front, with Emily Bode making a rare venture into evening wear by creating a custom embroidered two-piece for Lorde that celebrated the Arts and Crafts movement, featuring antique embellishments dating from 1890 onwards.
The Independent

‘The beauty and variety of the world of flowers’: Floral fancies for the home

The appeal of floral appliques, prints and artworks in the home is undeniable. I’m drawn to the waxy splay of striped tulip petals in Dutch Golden Age masterpieces and painstakingly embroidered suzani fabrics, laden with richly stitched pomegranates, irises and carnations. My Instagram “saves” folder is a patchwork of worn chintz sofas, stacks of plates adorned with miniature posies and rooms wrapped like gifts in romantic wallpaper of tendrilling wisteria. The RHS Chelsea Flower Show opens on 21 September, and it seems there is no time like the present to celebrate the beauty and variety of the world of flowers....
Vogue Magazine

Good MorningVogue: Happy 15th Anniversary to High-Flying Erdem!

“We’re having a Hitchcock moment,” Erdem Moralioglu says during his surprise encounter with Polly the peregrine falcon. Vogue’s ploy to draw the erudite designer out of his bustling East London studio for a breath of fresh air during the final sprint to his spring 2022 show has paid off. He is well known for his encyclopedic knowledge of literary and historical references—today’s chat centers on the cinematic adaptation of British author Daphne du Maurier’s classic horror novel The Birds—making Erdem the brand synonymous with great female heroines of fiction and history; each season they are front and center in the designer’s ornate fashion storytelling.
Sourcing Journal

Pantone Spring/Summer 2022 Color Report: London Fashion Week Edition

New “sentiments of simplicity and spontaneity” combine to create a striking Spring/Summer 2022 color forecast for London Fashion Week, according to the Pantone Color Institute, the color authority’s trend forecasting arm. Comprise of ten trend-driven colors that span “lighthearted airy pastels” to “visually arresting brights” and five grounding colors, the palette aims to inspire playful creativity and “unconstrained expression that is full of life,” Pantone stated. Super Sonic, an electric blue, and Fragile Sprout, an acidic green/yellow, are among the most intense colors. Coral Rose serves as the season’s key floral tone with an “energizing presence [that] brings a sense of excitement,” while...
Sourcing Journal

You Can Now Own Some of Glenn Martens’ Debut Collection for Diesel

Denim heads long awaiting access to Diesel creative director Glenn Martens’ debut collection can finally get their hands on select pieces. On Thursday, the brand announced that a selection of key looks from the Spring/Summer 2022 collection is now available online and in select Diesel stores throughout Europe, Japan, China, Russia, Qatar and the U.S. Prices range from $160 for a ribbed tank top to $1,895 for a car coat. The collection features three looks from the men’s collection and three from the women’s, with denim as the “indisputable protagonist.” Looks feature statement elements such as interwoven belts that serve as...
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

