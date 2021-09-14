Collection
Yigal Azrouël offered up his particular brand of edgy minimalism for spring 2022, with a tight edit of 22 looks. Particularly, Azrouël was looking at deconstruction, which is fittingly on-trend as cut-outs have taken over the runways. The first look is a knee-length black dress with a bodice held together by leather trim to create a mishmash of fabric and skin. Though it’s not particularly girly, it is one of the more feminine pieces offered this season. Azrouël put shoulder pads into several of the dresses and tops, juxtaposing their weight with the sensuality of his designs.www.vogue.com
