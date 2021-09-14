A Taste of Broadway at the Met Gala Brings Back Singing, Dancing—And Theatrical Beauty

In case you missed the flurry of shaky iPhone videos currently dominating social media, Justin Bieber performed a secret show at the Met gala last night. Fresh off his triumphant win at the VMAs, MTV’s artist of the year treated guests to four songs as the crowd screamed with delight. Bieber’s throwback rendition of his 2010 hit “Baby” (were we/was he ever so young?!) struck a chord, as did the sheer novelty of seeing a live performance again after 18 months of pandemic-related restrictions. But the Drew House designer wasn’t the only act to take the stage in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Temple of Dendur. As Mykal Kilgore belted out a Broadway medley to celebrate the lights coming back on the Great White Way, a company of Collina Strada–clad dancers wove in and out and on top of dinner guests’ tables, before Audra McDonald, the six-time Tony Award–winning actress, delivered a heart-stopping rendition of “Life Is a Cabaret.” Music and dancing are back!