The Coolest Met Gala Red Carpet Accessories Came From Emerging Brands
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In the year 2021, what was once considered subversions of a dress code are now ubiquitous red-carpet accessories—baseball caps, comfy casual sandals, cushy sneakers. Consider last night’s Met gala cohost Timothée Chalamet, who accompanied his Haider Ackermann getup with a pair of Chuck Taylors. All these alt-black-tie accessories now feel right at home on the red carpet alongside standbys like ankle-strap stiletto sandals, ultrafine jewels, and classic box clutches.www.vogue.com
Comments / 0