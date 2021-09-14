The Coolest Met Gala Red Carpet Accessories Came From Emerging Brands

Zendaya is a style star if there ever was one! Aided by a decade of working with stylist Law Roach, the Euphoria star is happy to try daring looks, and she pulls everything off in the fiercest way possible. “It doesn’t seem like 10 years at all. We’ve had a lot of looks and a lot of moments over this decade and every time seems just as magical as the first,” Roach told WWD. “I think the process has become easier, and we know each other like the back of our hands. I’ve been very blessed to be a part of the curation of her style and her fashion identity. We call each other our fashion soulmates. She calls me her fashion godbrother. It’s just such a beautiful, easy thing. There’s a lot of trust.” Scroll through to see some of those incredible looks that have made Z a bonafide fashion queen.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 DAYS AGO