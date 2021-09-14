Bringing Digital Equity to Lee's Summit

Individual DCs can and must make a difference with a commitment to diversity and serving a broad population of patients. Less than 1% of licensed chiropractors are Black according to estimations, yet the Black population of the United States is more than 13%. The result is a significant deficit of practitioners who serve the demographic. The same is true for other reported races. But the good news is that the country — and the chiropractic profession — is facing a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion issues with new resolve, honestly acknowledging that there are still strides to be made. So, what does diversity, equity and inclusion really mean, and how does it apply to you?

HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO