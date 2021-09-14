CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Bringing Digital Equity to Lee's Summit

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicole Jacobson Director, Technical Operations, Comcast Kansas City. The internet is a powerful resource for furthering education, assisting with job searches, tracking your benefits, engaging in tele-health and keeping up with life. There’s no doubt, having access to the internet is more important than ever. But not everyone has equal access to the internet, especially eco- nomically challenged households. This issue is referred to as digital equity.

