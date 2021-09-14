CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Particle Measuring Systems Announces the New PRO Series of Contamination Control Instruments for Viable and Non-Viable, Remote and Portable Monitoring

pharmaceutical-technology.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParticle Measuring Systems (PMS) announces the new PRO Series, a portfolio of complete contamination monitoring instruments. Select any products from the PRO Series with the confidence that they are fully compliant with the most recent global regulations and are positioned for anticipated regulatory requirements. Use together for a total and industry leading solution from a single manufacturer.

www.pharmaceutical-technology.com

TrendHunter.com

Portable Heart-Monitoring Devices

The Wellue DUOEK-S Bluetooth EKG Monitor is a compact piece of healthcare equipment for consumers looking to take more control over their daily health and wellness by performing monitoring from virtually anywhere. The device is characterized by its ultra-compact design that can be easily stowed anywhere and will connect wirelessly...
ELECTRONICS
Raspberry Pi

Remote agricultural monitoring

Tephritid fruit flies can be a huge pest when it comes to agriculture, destroying various crops wherever they go. To try and stay ahead of any swarms, the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is using Raspberry Pi-powered monitoring stations. The system was designed and programmed by Shinobu...
AGRICULTURE
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Contract Micronisation and Milling for Pharmaceutical Products

GfM offers contract micronisation and milling services for active pharmaceutical ingredients, excipients and carrier substances. GfM is a contract partner that delivers current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) micronisation services for clients worldwide. We have more than 35 years of experience micronising active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), excipients and carrier substances. We...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

A Solution for Shortening Feedback Loops: Announcing Viable, the Startup Providing Instant Qualitative Customer Insights

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2021-- Viable, an analytics startup using artificial intelligence to automate text analysis of customer feedback, announced it has raised $3.9 million in pre-seed and seed funding to bring to market its next generation qualitative feedback analysis AI tool. Craft Ventures and Javelin Venture Partners led the funding rounds respectively.
TECHNOLOGY
technologynetworks.com

Measuring Surface Contamination With Handheld FTIR

Surface contamination is a critical issue within many industries. Such contamination can easily end in component failures, production issues, final product defects, and expensive warranty claims if allowed to go undetected. Having a fast, portable testing solution for surface contamination is an indispensable tool when it comes to combating these risks.
ELECTRONICS
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
plasticstoday.com

Zinc-Embedded Polyamide Offers Superior Protection from COVID-19

A major challenge in neutralizing COVID-19 and other airborne viruses involve absorption and inactivation, according to Vikram Gopal, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Ascend Performance Materials. “Respiratory viral illnesses, such as COVID-19 and the flu, are transmitted through droplets and aerosols. Polypropylene, the material in commonly used disposable masks, is a hydrophobic plastic and does not absorb moisture. Instead, the viruses can sit on the surface of the mask, posing a transmission risk when the mask is handled,” said Gopal. While cotton masks effectively absorb moisture, they don’t inactivate the virus and, again, pose a transmission risk, Gopal added. A nylon fabric embedded with zinc ions, however, has been shown to inactivate 99% of viruses that cause COVID-19 and the common flu.
PUBLIC HEALTH
gizmochina.com

Lenovo launches new series of Professional and Gaming Monitors

ThinkVision P27u-20 The new ThinkVision P27u-20 is the latest monitor from the Chinese tech giant that is targeted towards professionals. It offers dual wide color gamut, which includes 99.1 percent DCI P3 and 99.5 percent Adobe RGB with factory calibrated color accuracy. In other words, it is designed for content creators working in the photography, video, and graphics related fields. It sports a 27 inch IPS display with UHD display that features VESA Certified HDR400 support.
EDUCATION
Sourcing Journal

Kornit Ties Digital Textile Tech to Environmental Goals

Kornit technology enables sustainable production on demand, which eliminates overproduction of apparel and textiles, the company noted. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces Precautionary Limited Recall of Curly Leaf Parsley Due to Possible Contamination with Non-O157 Shiga-Toxin Producing E. coli

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. Company Announcement Date:. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Produce. Foodborne Illness. Reason for Announcement:. Non-O157...
FOOD SAFETY
Union Leader

MacroNet Services helps businesses stay viable through strong IT networks

Pretty much any viable business on the planet needs help with communication and information technology. MacroNet Services in Hampton, a small privately held, self-funded company, helps businesses in an area that may well represent the “Achilles' heel” of many scalable enterprises -- a well-functioning “edge” infrastructure network. Without high-tech integrated...
HAMPTON, NH
BGR.com

Best Wi-Fi Range Extenders in 2021: Get rid of dead zones in your home

Wireless connectivity has certainly improved over the years  — but that’s not to say it’s always perfect. Even some of the best Wi-Fi setups have their flaws. However, if you’re resistant to an old-school, yet slightly more reliable, wired setup, there are options to improve your Wi-Fi when your provider fails to give you reliable service. One solution is picking up a Wi-Fi range extender. This is especially useful for people with bigger homes that have a plethora of dead zones or just far too many devices for one lonely Wi-Fi router to handle. If you do opt to purchase a...
RETAIL
Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company’s mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Supplemental Bifid Triple Viable Capsules Are Beneficial for Ulcerative Colitis

Mesalazine plus somatostatin and bifid triple viable capsules can effectively improve the clinical symptoms of patients with ulcerative colitis, according to a study in BMC Gastroenterology. Investigators sought to determine the effect of mesalazine plus somatostatin and bifid triple viable capsules on plasma inflammatory factors and T cell frequency in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
murphyshockeylaw.net

Fuel Measuring Devices Market 2020: Key Growth Factors and Opportunity Analysis by 2027 | Kobold Instruments, Inc., Cryogenic Process Controls, Doms ApS

Contrive Datum Insights has newly proclaimed that its massive market research report range includes a report examining the Global Fuel Measuring Devices Market and the industry allied with it. The study includes a detailed scrutiny of the influence of various influences estimated critical for the overall progress of the market in the current situation as well as the report’s forecast period. The numerical measuring report is an incorporation of data collected through a change of industry-standard primary and secondary research efforts.
MARKETS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

US to buy additional doses of Lilly’s Covid-19 antibody therapies

The US Government is to purchase additional doses of Eli Lilly’s neutralising antibody therapies authorised for emergency use to treat Covid-19. Under the deal, Lilly will deliver 388,000 doses of etesevimab to complement doses of bamlanivimab already purchased by the US Government. In February, the US Food and Drug Administration...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Energy crisis: Government strikes deal to restart CO2 production as Ofgem orders firms to pay tariff

The government has reached a deal with American firm CF Industries to restart carbon dioxide production at its UK plants in Cheshire and Teesside.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met with the company over the weekend, after it had stopped work at its plants following a spike in global gas prices.The halt in production has led to a food production crisis, as CO2 is used widely in food processing, from packaging meat and other foodstuffs to providing the carbonation in beer and other fizzy drinks.It comes as the government’s cap on energy prices looks set to rise by a further £178...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

