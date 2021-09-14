Particle Measuring Systems Announces the New PRO Series of Contamination Control Instruments for Viable and Non-Viable, Remote and Portable Monitoring
Particle Measuring Systems (PMS) announces the new PRO Series, a portfolio of complete contamination monitoring instruments. Select any products from the PRO Series with the confidence that they are fully compliant with the most recent global regulations and are positioned for anticipated regulatory requirements. Use together for a total and industry leading solution from a single manufacturer.www.pharmaceutical-technology.com
