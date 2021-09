In The Story of Film: A New Generation, Mark Cousins picks up right where his landmark, 15-hour documentary The Story of Film: An Odyssey (2011) left off. After a few glimpses at the inside of cinemas, he finds strange bedfellows in Joker (2019) and Frozen (2013). He finds in these films an expression of ecstasy, both inherent to the films – of interest in each is scenes of dancing – and to the rabid fanbases of each. We travel to the famous steps from Todd Phillips’ film to witness tourists recreating Joaquin Phoenix’s dance, creating in the process their own images. It’s this interaction between film and spectator, between reality and unreality, that Cousins frames his exploration of the new generation of cinema.

