Livingston County officials grateful no injuries after tornado touches down between Conesus, Springwater

Officials from the National Weather Service have confirmed a tornado touched down near the town of Springwater yesterday at 12:57 a.m. The severe weather event began near the town lines of Conesus and Springwater, traveling east-southeast from there with consistent tree damage through the hamlet of Websters Crossing. Damage began to the west of Route 15 and continued across the intersection of Main Street and Route 15, then through a swamp and a second wooded area crossing Marrowback Road. The tornado knocked down or uprooted several softwood and hardwood trees and caused some minor structural damage to a storage shed and pool, but officials report no injuries from the storm, said Livingston County Deputy Administrator William Mann.