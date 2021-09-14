CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

UPDATE: Five Pedestrians Hit at Johnston & University in Lafayette

By Bernadette Lee
Talk Radio 960am
Talk Radio 960am
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Corporal Bridgette Dugas says the investigation into today's accident continues. She confirms to us now that a total of five pedestrians were struck during the incident today. Four people were just standing on the curb in front of Domino's Pizza at the corner of Johnston Street and University when Lafayette Police officials say the driver of one vehicle ran a red light. This caused a chain reaction of events.

talkradio960.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Talk Radio 960am

2 More Arrests in Homicide Case of Breaux Bridge Victim Found Dead in Lafayette (UPDATE)

UPDATE: 34-year-old Brian Derousselle of Lafayette and a 17-year-old suspect from St. Landry Parish have been arrested in connection with Williams' death. Derousselle was arrested at a home on Gathe Lane in Lafayette after multiple attempts were made by the SWAT team asking him to surrender. Derousselle faces charges of First-Degree Murder, Attempted First-Degree Murder, and Obstruction of Justice.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Juvenile Injured in New Iberia Crash Involving 4-Wheeler and Vehicle

Three children were involved in a crash Sunday night as New Iberia Police say they rode a 4-wheeler onto the road and crashed into a vehicle. According to a press release from New Iberia Police, the incident happened around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday night in the 500 block of Texaco Street. The juveniles were ages 7, 8, and 13. One of them is in the hospital in unknown condition. The other two juveniles were not taken to the hospital.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Shock After Child Injured in Shooting; Drugs and Guns Confiscated

Two people were shot in New Iberia today, and Seargeant Daesha Hughes says three people were arrested after police had to break into one of the homes. Initially, police got a call about a shooting in the 700 block of Mixon Street. When they got to the home, neighbors then told them that a child in another home had been shot as well. Because no one would answer the door, they had to break it down to get in there to the injured person.
NEW IBERIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Lafayette, LA
Traffic
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Tuesday, September 21, 2021:. Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Resisting An Officer , Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Attp-Murder/First. Degree , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,. Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drivers License#Traffic Control#Traffic Accident#Johnston University#Domino S Pizza
Talk Radio 960am

Alleged Human Traffickers Arrested in Henderson

Two men have been arrested following an investigation by Henderson Police into human trafficking. According to the Henderson Police Dept. Facebook page, Armenta was first arrested on November 19, 2020, for narcotics-related offenses. Then, on December 6th of last year, he was arrested again on narcotics trafficking charges. Now, authorities in Henderson say the ongoing investigation has yielded more charges against him:
HENDERSON, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Who Was Arrested in St. Mary Parish?

4 names appear on the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office daily arrest report. St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith says his office responded to 31 complaints and reports the following arrests:. Dexter Gibson, 31, Charenton, LA, was arrested on September 15, 2021, at 1:49 am for possession of marijuana, possession...
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette Man Dies in Tragic Head-On Crash

Lafayette Police say that a Lafayette man died after losing control of his car on Kaliste Saloom last night and slamming head-on into a truck. Senior Corporal Bridgette Dugas says that 41-year-old Jared Robinson was driving his car in the northbound direction, but then crossed into the southbound lanes. Robinson...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Church Point Man is Missing; Police Ask for Help

The family of Eduardo Olalde is hoping that someone will be able to help them locate him. According to Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux Olalde's family says that man was last seen leaving a hospital on September 6. Olalde was seeking medical help at the Acadia St. Landry hospital, and the last time they saw him was around 4:45 in the late afternoon.
CHURCH POINT, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Rayne Teen Shot Dead; Another Rayne Teen Arrested

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux says that an 18-year-old from Rayne has been arrested for fatally shooting a 17-year-old from Rayne. Breaux says deputies were called out to a hospital after a shooting victim was brought to an area hospital. He says 18-year-old Ryan Richard was arrested for allegedly...
RAYNE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Rayne Man Arrested After Stealing Vehicle

Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Rayne man for stealing a vehicle from a farm. Originally, officials thought that someone had a traffic crash and left the scene of the crash. What deputies determined is that 25-year-old Austin Meche had allegedly stolen the vehicle from a farm near the Church...
RAYNE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette, LA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://talkradio960.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy